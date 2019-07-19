Ryan Hoffman is a great trivia question as a football player.
Gary Caliva was known more as a track athlete in his younger years and was more recently celebrated for his accomplishments as a softball coach.
Yet both men will be recognized for their contributions to another sport Sunday when they are inducted into the Burlington Baseball Hall of Fame.
The ceremony will he held at 11:30 a.m., at Beaumont Field with a doubleheader involving the Burlington Barons following.
Here is a look at each of the new inductees:
Ryan Hoffman
During the 1995 high school football season, Hoffman started at quarterback for Burlington, which makes him a trivia question on two fronts: First, he was the final starting quarterback for legendary coach Don Dalton, a member of the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame who died in 2017. And second, he preceded future Dallas Cowboys star Tony Romo, who was Burlington's quarterback during the 1996 and '97 seasons.
But it was baseball where Hoffman established his greatest identity. He started his baseball career in the Burlington Little League and won three championships under coach Joe Schiestle in 1988, '89 and '90. The 1990 team finished 30-0 and culminated their season with a 1-0 victory over West Allis in the South Milwaukee Tournament of Champions. The pitcher? Hoffman.
Hoffman went on to play for UW-Whitewater, where he was an All-Conference pitcher as a sophomore and senior. Also during his senior season, he was team captain and All-Region.
He started doubling as an assistant coach at Burlington High School while in college and has been a mainstay on the Demons' staff for more than 20 years. Burlington has advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament five times during Hoffman's time on the staff and won the state championship in 2016.
But he is perhaps best known for his involvement with the Barons. He was an original member of the team in 1997 and has served as player, coach and general manager since then. The Barons won league championships under Hoffman in 2010, '13 and '18.
"He has kept our amateur team, the Barons, going since its inception," said Bill Milatz, Burlington's Hall of Fame Committee Chairman. "So we felt his service to the baseball community was highly deserving of putting him in the Hall of Fame."
Gary Caliva
Caliva was most recently known for his swansong as Burlington's softball coach in 2018. He led the Demons to the WIAA Division 1 state championship game, which they lost 7-1 to Sun Prairie. Burlington went 22-6 that season one year after it was 10-14.
But Caliva, a 1968 Burlington graduate, was a track athlete in high school, setting a school record in the 440 run that stood for 25 years. His only experience on diamonds was working as an umpire in Little League Baseball as early as 1964.
He was elected as Burlington Little League President in 1995 and oversaw such a growth that 980 boys and girls were playing in the Burlington area during his time in that role.
Caliva served as an assistant softball coach at Catholic Central from 1998-2009 and helped the Lady Toppers win the 2004 Division 4 state championship with a 5-4 victory over Oakfield.
After a stint as Whitnall's head coach, Caliva took over Burlington's program in 2012 and gradually built it into a state power.
"Normally, we don't put softball people in, but Gary was highly involved with building that Little League Baseball program in Burlington to about 980 boys and girls," Milatz said. "On top of that, he's really responsible for the three diamonds at the Hintz Complex where the Little League plays their games. He was also responsible for a lot of the maintenance over there."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.