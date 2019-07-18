The Racine Kiwanis took a 3-0 lead in the first inning Wednesday night, but went on to lose 7-4 to the Kenosha Kings in a non-league game at Simmons Field in Kenosha.

Union Grove High School graduate Bradley Hansen, a right fielder, continued his hot streak, going 3 for 4 with two RBIs. In the last three games, Hansen has gone 8 for 12 to raise his batting average to .300.

Shortstop Matt Friesema, who is entering his senior year at Case, went 2 for 4 with an RBI. Also driving in a run for the Kiwanis was Charlie Brockman.

Union Grove graduate Mike Tuttle pitched three innings of two-hit relief and did not allow a run. Former Horlick player Kyle Semrad gave up one run in two innings of relief.

The Kiwanis (8-7-1) resume Land O' Lakes League play Sunday with a doubleheader at East Troy.

