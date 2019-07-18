The Racine Kiwanis took a 3-0 lead in the first inning Wednesday night, but went on to lose 7-4 to the Kenosha Kings in a non-league game at Simmons Field in Kenosha.
Union Grove High School graduate Bradley Hansen, a right fielder, continued his hot streak, going 3 for 4 with two RBIs. In the last three games, Hansen has gone 8 for 12 to raise his batting average to .300.
Shortstop Matt Friesema, who is entering his senior year at Case, went 2 for 4 with an RBI. Also driving in a run for the Kiwanis was Charlie Brockman.
Union Grove graduate Mike Tuttle pitched three innings of two-hit relief and did not allow a run. Former Horlick player Kyle Semrad gave up one run in two innings of relief.
The Kiwanis (8-7-1) resume Land O' Lakes League play Sunday with a doubleheader at East Troy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.