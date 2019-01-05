RACINE — As a visitor ascended three flights of creaking stairs at, “The Center,” a portion of the old Hamilton Beach plant on High Street that closed in the late 1960s, the ping of aluminum bats meeting baseballs becomes increasingly audible on Saturday morning.
Entering the confines of the new Haban Jensen Hitting Center, where every inch of the restricted space has been put to use, young baseball players develop their craft under the watchful eye of longtime Racine baseball coach Jack Schiestle and his staff.
During weekdays, baseball groups rent two-hour blocks of time to use the facility, but business has been slow. The Hitting Center was brought to its knees in the fall of 2017, when Machinery Row, which housed the center for 21 years, was closed and later demolished and it has been a hard road back.
At its peak, the Hitting Center was the winter home for about 20 teams as players worked to refine their skills. But in the aftermath of Machinery Row closing, the number has dwindled to about seven teams.
A monthly rent and electric bill must be paid by the Racine Baseball Co-op. And as of now, the long-term viability of this haven for young baseball players is very much in question.
“When they had the idea for Machinery Row, probably eight or nine teams pulled out of there (the Hitting Center) because they started looking for another place to go to,” Schiestle said. “We lost a lot of teams and I don’t know if we’re going to get these teams back.”
After getting by last year by renting a softball facility near Interstate-94, Racine Baseball Co-Op found a new home in the old Hamilton Beach complex, which they lease from Chris Becker. The first official day of operation for the new venue was Nov. 17.
Scooter Brooks, commissioner of the Racine Baseball Co-op declined to reveal what the monthly rent is. But the group is getting plenty of bang for its buck.
Space is far more limited than what was available at Machinery Row, but as Schiestle said, “We get everything done that we need to get done here.”
“The nice part is we have three cages,” Brooks said. “We have a wider cage where you can actually take ground balls and see more of a ball flight. Compared to the other place, it’s much warmer and there’s an indoor restroom.
“Now, I know other places in the area offer that also, but I think for the price, you get more square footage of cage and useful area, compared to other places.”
Plenty of kids are making the most of this space, which has been fitted with green turf. When Schiestle and his staff hold their weekly clinics each Saturday, hitters perfect their swings against live pitching in net batting cages. Fielding drills are held. Catching fundamentals are taught.
And all who participate are effusive in their praise.
“We get live at-bats here, so we get ahead about 30, 35 at-bats before anyone else will be playing this season,” said Sam Beers, a freshman third baseman for Concordia College in Wisconsin who also plays for the Racine Kiwanis. “We get coaching from Jack and Scooter and a lot of other guys who have helped me personally.
“It’s just a great overall environment to be in if you want to pursue baseball.”
Hunter Fredrick, a senior catcher at Muskego, has also seen his game improve dramatically.
“They helped me with my framing and blocking and they helped me control the pitchers, too.” he said. “This is helping us get way ahead of the game.”
But will the center still be here within the next few years? Brooks concedes that’s very much in question because of finances.
The organization is benefiting from a relocation allowance from the The City of Racine this year, but that will eventually expire. And if the Racine Baseball Co-op doesn’t eventually attract more teams to rent the facility, the Hitting Center will no longer be financially feasible.
“We just have a kitty of money right now that we’ll continue using until it runs out,” Brooks said, “unless we can get enough teams involved to rent from us, to pay our rental, electric and gas and so forth.
“It could disappear as soon as we’re out of money. We’re working hard trying to get some teams in here, we’re trying to find out some advantages we can offer compared to the other smaller facilities in the area.
“We have a lot of interest, but we didn’t know if we would be fully operational this winter. That kind of held us back last year from going out and recruiting teams to fill spots in the facility.”
In the meantime, there are plenty of satisfied kids who will vouch for the merits of this place.
“Of all the winter camps I’ve been to, this has been, by far, the best,” said Ben Sranske, who plays for Milwaukee Saint Thomas More. “Not only do you get to play with some of the best players in the area, you get some of the best coaching and you get a lot of reps.
“Reps are super important to me in the winter because, to get better, you’ve got to take reps. That’s how you’re going to get better.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.