Local baseball: Gem by Kiwanis' Pfeffer wasted

Ace Kaden Pfeffer was at his best Wednesday night, but it wasn't enough for the Racine Kiwanis in their 9-2 Land O' Lakes League loss to the Burlington Barons at Beaumont Field.

Pfeffer, a left-hander who is a Union Grove High School graduate, took a 2-1 lead into the seventh inning before walking the leadoff hitter and giving up a double. When Pfeffer was replaced, the Barons rallied for the victory.

"It's been a good year," Kiwanis coach Jack Schiestle said. "If we had relief pitching, we'd really have a baseball team."

Pfeffer (7-1) struck out seven and did not allow a walk until the seventh inning. The Barons' seventh, eighth and ninth hitters combined for seven hits in the game.

Right fielder Tanner Isaacson went 2 for 4 with two bunt singles to lead the Kiwanis (14-8, 6-3 LOL). Other leaders were left fielder Sebastian Rublis (one double, one RBI), catcher Alec Spang (double) and left fielder Alex Hale (bases-loaded walk).

Second baseman Bennett Spolar raised his batting average to .372 with a hit.

The Kiwanis conclude their regular season Friday with a 7:30 p.m. LOL game against the Waterford Rivermen in Waterford.