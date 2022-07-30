Local baseball: Five Kiwanis earn All-Star honors

Just after a lopsided loss to the Waterford Rivermen Friday night in Waterford, the Racine Kiwanis received some welcome news.

Five members of the team and one coach have been selected to participate in the Land O' Lakes League All-Star game Aug. 7 at Fireman's Park in Merton. They will represent the Borderline Division against the Metro Division.

Selected as starters from the Kiwanis are pitcher Kaden Pfeffer (7-1, 1.76 ERA) and outfielder Alex Hale (.343). Also selected were second baseman Bennett Spolar (team-leading .372 batting average, just four strikeouts in 60 at-bats), catcher Alec Spang (.355, three homers, team-leading 19 RBIs) and pitcher Charlie Brockman (4-1, 3.07 ERA).

The other selection from the Kiwanis is third base coach Rick Friesema.

In Friday's 17-2 LOL loss to the Rivermen, the Kiwanis (14-9, 6-4 LOL) were held to three hits. Two of them were by Spang, who hit a two-run homer in the first inning to give the Kiwanis a 2-0 lead.

Rivermen pitcher Matt Sullivan struck out 15 batters.

"Their team is no doubt the best team I've seen around here in years," said Kiwanis coach Jack Schiestle, who was without several starters in Friday's game.