Dylan Friend was a force.
And his Burlington Barons are kings of the Land O’ Lakes League.
Behind Friend, the Barons defeated the Genesee Rebels 5-1 in the best-of-three LOL championship series Sunday afternoon at Beaumont Field in Burlington. The Barons (19-5) had opened with an 18-7 victory Saturday.
Friend, the 2010 All-Racine County Player of the Year from Burlington High School, went 2 for 4 with two doubles. In the entire postseason, Friend went 7 for 9 with four doubles, two homers, six RBIs, five runs and five walks.
“I have not seen many who had a streak like that,” Burlington coach Ryan Hoffman said. “Every ball he hit was a rocket and he was patient enough to draw the walks and get on base.”
But while Friend set the tone, the Barons’ first LOL championship was a truly collaborative effort.
“We had a real nice team that was kind of a younger team,” Hoffman said. “We had a lot of 18- and 19-year-old kids and, last year, we actually missed the playoffs when a lot of these guys were fresh out of high school.
“And then to come back and win it this year, I think, was really nice. Some of the new players were so important to us.”
The Barons, who won their last nine league games of the season, took the lead early when Nick Dugandzic scored in the first inning on a sacrifice fly by Mike Pilizzi, who had two strikes on him.
Burlington upped its lead to 3-1 in the fourth inning and tacked on two more runs in the seventh.
Making that lead hold up was a veteran and a fresh face. Karl Richter, a 38-year-old pitcher for the Barons, allowed eight hits and one run in 6⅔ innings. He struck out three and did not allow a walk.
But with two on and two out in the seventh inning, it was time for a fresh face. Lefthander Trey Krause, the All-County Player of the Year as a junior at Burlington last spring, was brought in to face lefthanded hitter Eric Solberg, who Hoffman considers to be the Rebels’ best hitter.
Krause induced Solberg to ground out to first base to end the threat. Krause went on to pitch 2⅓ innings of one-hit relief.
For Hoffman, it all started with the reliable Richter.
“He was fantastic,” Hoffman said. “You always know what you’re going to get out of Karl. He’s going to get ahead of hitters, he’s going to throw strikes, he’s not going to give away any free passes ... he keeps teams off balance, he’s always pounding the strike zone and nothing comes in at the same speed.”
Also leading the Barons were leadoff hitter Zach Campbell (2 for 4, one run, one RBI), Dugandzic (2-4, one run, one RBI), Bryan Sturtevant (2 for 4, one run) and Cal Tully (2 for 3, one RBI).
