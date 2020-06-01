Local baseball: Burlington Barons start season despite pandemic

The decision wasn’t made lightly, but it was made with guarded optimism.
Even with the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to dominate daily news, the Burlington Barons have elected to play baseball this season. The Barons, who have had long-term success drawing talent from a community with a rich baseball tradition, have split their first four games, all of which have been exhibition matchups.
The plan is to start play in the Wisconsin State League, which they joined last season, the weekend of June 27-28. The Barons will play a modified schedule with no playoffs against the league’s other six teams — the Lombard Orioles, Addison Braves, Kenosha Kings, West Allis Nationals, Sheboygan A’s and Greater Green Bay Blue Ribbons.
Ryan Hoffman, a longtime player-manager for the Barons who became their general manager last season, concedes it wasn’t an easy decision.
“Definitely,” he said. “Putting the first game on the calendar definitely brought some anxiety because I’m not just making a choice for myself. I’m making the choice for a lot of players.
“Yeah, there’s some anxiety about that. But I think in the back of my mind that it’s as safe of an opportunity as you can get. Everybody was talking about starting things in July and playing football this fall and I kind of feel like there’s not going to be a dramatic change in safety between now and then. There’s not going to be any kind of miraculous cure or safety pill.
“So I just had to go with what I knew and what I thought was safe and let the players make that choice. I don’t envy people who have to make those decisions for a large group of people.”
The Barons have a roster of about 30 players and Hoffman said there wasn’t anyone on the team who expressed reluctance to play. Members of the Barons include Bryan Sturdevant and Zach Campbell, who played on Burlington’s 2016 WIAA Division 1 championship team, and Luke Hansel and T.J. Manteufel, who led Union Grove to the Division 2 title game last season.
Sturdevant, the 2016 All-Racine County Player of the Year who started three games at second base for UW-Whitewater this season before the season was cancelled, has no hesitation about playing. He credits Hoffman with minimizing any concerns.
“Coach Hoffman does a great job of making sure we’re staying out of the dugout and that we’re staying six feet apart if we’re doing any sort of huddle or anything,” Sturtevant said. “They’ve done a really good job of taking all precautions and making sure that we’re as healthy as we can be while we’re competing.”
What quickly became obvious to Sturtevant is that fans, who have been denied sports since the middle of March, were hungry to see competition again. When the Barons played their first game of the season — against Ixonia May 26 — there was a turnout of maybe 200 energetic fans at Beaumont Field.
The park will not have bleachers until new ones are installed some time this year. But that actually worked out for the better as fans who filed into the place brought their own lawn chairs and practiced social distancing.
“That was one of the biggest crowds I’ve seen since my high school career when we were playing for the conference championship or were in the sectionals,” Sturdevant said. “We probably had 200 people there, all distancing in their own chairs.
“It was fun. There was a good atmosphere and good energy. Burlington is such a baseball city with all our successes and our championship runs. It’s nice to give the fans what they want again.”
Campbell, an outfielder for Whitewater who was the county’s player of the year in 2017, also noticed that energy.
“I think the fans were very excited,” Campbell said. “I know my dad was anxious for baseball to happen again.”
All four of the Barons’ games so far have been played at Beaumont Field — Hoffman, a teacher at Dyer Intermediate School in Burlington, manages the venue — because fields for their opponents are not yet available for the season. That has also been the case for the Barons’ league opponents.
“In the Wisconsin State League, most of the teams are from larger cities,” Hoffman said. “All of those other teams have been under local orders. They haven’t been able to access fields, so our league has been pushed back until the end of June.”
The plan is for each of the teams to play 24 games. There will be no playoffs this season, but the regular season will be extended into the second week of August to give players as much game experience as possible.
It will be a season unlike any other because of the pandemic. But Hoffman is confident teams can safely navigate through the summer by using caution and good judgement.
That is evidenced by the recommended safety procedures in place at Beaumont Field, which include the following:
- It is recommended that all players, coaches, umpires, and family members that plan on attending a game check their temperature just prior to leaving for a game. Anyone with an elevated temperature should not attend the game.
● Anyone who attends a game understands that the risk of becoming exposed to or infected by COVID-19.
● Players, coaches, umpires, and anyone attending the game as a spectator are encouraged to wear a mask, but not required to do so.
● Spectators should sit/stand in family units spaced at least 6 feet apart from any other family units. Spectators are asked to watch from the backstop area and the outfield. Spectators should not stand/sit near dugouts or baselines. Spectators are to remain behind the marked off areas that are meant for the players.
● Due to limited seating (no bleachers) and bathrooms being closed, we ask that visiting spectators be limited to immediate family of the player. Spectators are to remain behind the marked off areas that are meant for the players.
● A player’s bag and equipment should be kept outside the dugout and field of play.
● Seeds, gum, and chewing tobacco are not allowed.
● Spitting is not allowed.
● Sharing of equipment is not allowed.
● Teams are responsible for disinfecting their own equipment and baseballs. Baseballs should be sprayed or wiped down with some type of disinfectant.
● Coaches and players are encouraged to bring hand sanitizer and use between each inning.
● Each team will provide their own baseballs. Balls will be switched out between innings. The fielding team’s bench will be in charge of getting foul balls.
● The post-game handshake should be replaced by the opposing teams lining up on their respective foul lines, properly spaced apart, and offer a tip of the cap to the opposing team.
It’s different, to be sure. But at least baseball is being played again.
“The who Barons organization and the teams we’re playing are doing a good job of respecting everyone’s views on this while pandemic and we’re keeping our distance as much as we can,” Campbell said. “We’re doing what we can to ensure that we can still play by following the procedures and guidelines.”
The Barons are scheduled to play again Wednesday at 7 p.m., against Ixonia at Beaumont Field.
