Local baseball: Burlington Barons start season despite pandemic

The park will not have bleachers until new ones are installed some time this year. But that actually worked out for the better as fans who filed into the place brought their own lawn chairs and practiced social distancing.

“That was one of the biggest crowds I’ve seen since my high school career when we were playing for the conference championship or were in the sectionals,” Sturdevant said. “We probably had 200 people there, all distancing in their own chairs.

“It was fun. There was a good atmosphere and good energy. Burlington is such a baseball city with all our successes and our championship runs. It’s nice to give the fans what they want again.”

Campbell, an outfielder for Whitewater who was the county’s player of the year in 2017, also noticed that energy.

“I think the fans were very excited,” Campbell said. “I know my dad was anxious for baseball to happen again.”

All four of the Barons’ games so far have been played at Beaumont Field — Hoffman, a teacher at Dyer Intermediate School in Burlington, manages the venue — because fields for their opponents are not yet available for the season. That has also been the case for the Barons’ league opponents.