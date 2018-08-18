Subscribe for 17¢ / day

The Burlington Barons slugged their way to an 18-7 victory over the Genesee Rebels in the first game of the best-of-three Land O’ Lakes League Championship Series Saturday at Genesee.

After falling behind 3-0 after the first two innings, the Barons (17-4) started pounding the ball with a string of four consecutive two-run innings. They added seven runs in the seventh inning and three more in the eighth.

“We gave up a two-run homer and another run early and it was starting to look like it would be a long weekend, but we started getting things going and turned the game around quickly,” Burlington coach Ryan Hoffman said.

Mike Pilizzi went 3 for 4 with a two-run home run and five RBIs. Dylan Friend went 3 for 3 with three walks, two doubles, a home run, three RBIs and four runs. Nick Dugandzic went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs. And Derek Morrow went 2-4 with three runs and and RBI.

The series resumes Sunday with a noon game at Beaumont Field in Burlington. If Genesee ties the series, a third game will follow Sunday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments