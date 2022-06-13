Local baseball: Brockman, Wendt lead Kiwanis

Charlie Brockman got back on track Sunday.

Jayden Wendt had a lot to do with that.

After a rough first start of the season, Brockman pitched a five-hitter to lead the Racine Kiwanis to a 6-1 Land O' Lakes League victory over the East Troy Express in East Troy.

Brockman struck out 10 and did not allow a walk in nine innings.

"Talk about control," Kiwanis coach Jack Schiestle said.

Behind the plate, Wendt was masterful in his first start of the season.

"Charlie said that he shook him off only three times in the game," Schiestle said.

Kody Krekling, hitting .500 this season, went 3 for 5 and drove in three runs.

In the first inning, Kyle Semrad walked with the bases loaded, driving in Krekling.

In the fourth inning, Connor Goodwin doubled and Krekling singled. Kyle Sagan followed with what Schiestle said was a "mammoth" home run.

Alex Hale went on to single in Semrad for another run in the fourth inning.

The Kiwanis (4-0, 2-0 LOL) added a run in the ninth inning when Sagan drove in Goodwin with a sacrifice fly.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0