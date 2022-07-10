Local baseball: Brockman leads Kiwanis

Charlie Brockman pitched the Racine Kiwanis' first shutout of the season in a 10-0 non-league victory over the Milwaukee Beavers Saturday in Milwaukee.

Brockman (4-0), a right-hander, allowed three hits in five innings. He struck out five and walked two.

Alex Hale led the Kiwanis (9-4), going 4 for 4. The right fielder doubled, scored two runs and had one RBI and one stolen base.

Connor Goodwin, a center fielder, went 2 for 4 with three RBIs. And left fielder Alex Sadowski went 2 for 4 with an RBI, a run and a stolen base.

Other standouts were Alex Spang (two RBIs, one run), Kyle Semrad (double, two RBIs) and Kody Krekling (one RBI, one run).

The Kiwanis will host the Milwaukee Jaguars on Kiwanis Night at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Horlick Field. Union Grove graduate Kaden Pfeffer (5-0), a left-hander, will get the start.