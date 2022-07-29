Local baseball: Branen, Friend, McCourt joining Burlington Baseball Hall of Fame

Three new members will be inducted Sunday into the Burlington Baseball Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at Beaumont Field.

The three inductees are Bill Branen (posthumous), Jim Friend and Bill McCourt.

Following the HOF ceremony, the Burlington Barons will play a Land O'Lakes League game against the Brookfield Blue Sox at noon. The concession stand will be open.

Here are profiles of the three inductees; information was supplied by the Burlington Baseball Hall of Fame committee:

BILL BRANEN: Branen, who passed away in 1988 from an inoperable brain tumor, started as a Little League coach in 1964 for a team originally sponsored by the former Montgomery Ward Department Store on North Pine Street, where the Mercantile Banquet Center is today. In 1974, Montgomery Ward dropped its sponsorship and, as owner of the Burlington Standard Press newspaper and other area weekly papers, Branen took over sponsorship.

Branen coached Little League teams for 27 years. His teams were Burlington champs many times and his teams also traveled to many Little League tournaments, district tournaments and other postseason competitions.

In the early 1970s, Branen was responsible for reaching out to the Burlington Park Board to build a Little League diamond named Branen Field at Sunset Park on Dardis Drive. Branen was responsible for the installation of outfield fencing in 1973, dugouts in 1974 and lights in 1977. Branen matched any financial contributions toward lighting the field at Sunset Park, which is still in use by the Burlington Little League Board. Few cities had lighted fields for Little League teams at the time.

The Bill Branen baseball sign at Branen Field says “Winning is not everything; it is extremely important, but baseball basics and good sportsmanship are more important.”

Branen loved baseball, Little League, and the young people that he coached.

Back in the early 1980s, Branen and his wife, Nan, hosted many of the Milwaukee Brewers team personnel, including Pete Vuckovich, Don Money, Vice President of Tickets Dick Hackett, and former owner and Baseball Commissioner Bud Selig.

JIM FRIEND: Friend grew up in Burlington, attended Burlington schools and graduated in 1978 from Burlington High School. Jim was a three-sport athlete in high school, participating in football, wrestling, and four years of baseball at BHS as a pitcher, first baseman and outfielder.

During his high school summers, Friend played American Legion Baseball for coach Dick Imrie. Following the end of his American Legion baseball eligibility, Jim played amateur baseball for the Burlington Barons for 14 years and for the Waterford Rivermen for six years when both teams were members of the Southwest Division of the Land O’ Lakes League. He helped bring the annual Land O’ Lakes All-Star game to Beaumont Field over the years as well.

When his skills as a player declined, Friend started his coaching career at Burlington High School as a pitching and hitting coach. When a head coaching opportunity was available at nearby Catholic Central, Friend accepted the head coaching job there.

Before those coaching opportunities opened up, Friend was involved with summer youth travel teams, including helping organize the current Burlington Little League Titans traveling teams for 8U, 9U, 10U, 11U and 12U age levels.

Friend, along with Tim Burd, helped develop and run the hitting center, named for Burlington Baseball Hall of Fame member Rollie Bauman, at the Burlington Little League complex at Maryland Avenue, .

Friend also assisted Becky Sagedal with organizing the ages 13 thru 16 Merchant baseball program.

BILL MCCOURT: McCourt is a lifelong resident and active member of the Burlington community, dedicating himself to serving others first, as evidenced by his decades of service as a volunteer fireman and deputy fire chief, and by support of numerous Burlington sport programs.

McCourt started in Little League as a catcher and also developed into a good hitter. His Tigers Little League team was highly competitive during Bill’s tenure, and he was selected as a member of the 1976 City of Burlington All-Star team. He advanced into Babe Ruth and the American Legion baseball leagues.

In high school at Saint Mary’s (now Catholic Central), he played on multiple winning and championship teams in baseball, football and basketball. In 1981, Saint Mary’s won the WISAA Class B state football championship and McCourt was named the Most Valuable Player in the title game and was the All-Area Player of the Year. In 1982, Saint Mary’s was a runner-up in the WISAA state baseball tournament and Bill was named to the all-tournament team and was the Racine County batting champion.

Bill went on to attend the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he played football, but he sustained a severe knee injury that abruptly ended his college career. He transferred to the University of Wisconsin in Madison and began playing competitive men’s softball. His softball career spanned over 20 years as a member of the Palm Garden, Burlington Hi-Liter and Coors Silver Bullets softball teams and left a legacy of countless tournament victories across the Midwest.