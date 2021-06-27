 Skip to main content
Local baseball: Beers leads Kiwanis
LOCAL BASEBALL

Local baseball: Beers leads Kiwanis

Sam Beers, who recently earned NCAA Division III All-American honors for Concordia College in Mequon, is continuing his strong play.

The third baseman went 2 for 5 with a double and three RBIs for the Racine Kiwanis in their 11-1 victory over the Oconomowoc 50s Sunday afternoon at Horlick Field. The game was ended in the seventh inning because of the 10-run rule.

Also leading the Kiwanis (5-4) was Kyle Sagan, who hit a three-run homer in the third inning, his second of the season. KJ Banse went 2 for 3 with double and an RBI. Matt Friesema and Kyle Semrad each had an RBI.

Charlie Brockman improved to 3-1 after allowing just three hits in five innings. He struck out six. In 22⅓ innings this season, the right-hander has 25 strikeouts.

Ben Sranske came on to pitch two innings of hitless relief.

The Kiwanis return to action Wednesday with a 7:30 p.m. game against the Sussex Cardinals at Horlick Field.

