The Burlington Barons took a 7-0 lead after four innings and beat the Kewaskum A’s 8-4 in a nonleague game Friday at Beaumont Field in Burlington.
The Barons, playing in their season opener, scored four in the third inning and three more in the fourth.
Four players had two hits each and Aaron Chapman, Paul Archambault and Matt Korman each had a double for Burlington, which scored three unearned runs thanks to three Kewaskum errors.
