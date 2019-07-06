The Burlington Barons split a doubleheader Saturday in Sheboygan at the Fifth Game Challenge.
After getting blanked 8-0 in their first game against the Lombard Orioles, the Barons bounced back with a 7-4 win over the Addison Braves.
In game one, David Meade pitched 6⅔ innings, allowed seven runs on nine hits and struck out four. The Barons (5-10) managed just three hits.
In game two, Mikey Pilizzi went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Aaron Steinhoff went 2 for 4 with a solo home run. Qadar Njugunan earned the win, pitching 2⅔ scoreless innings of relief. He also struck out one batter.
