Barons lose heartbreaker
An error by the Burlington Barons with two outs in the ninth inning allowed the West Allis Nationals to tie the score and the Nationals went on to win this State League game 8-6 in 10 innings Tuesday night at Beaumont Field.
The Barons went on to load the bases with nobody out in the bottom of the ninth inning, but Cole Vento hit into a fielder's choice and Mikey Pilizzi and Brandon Watkins struck out to end the inning.
The Nationals went on to win in the 10th inning on a two-out bloop single.
Matt Korman and Bryan Studevant each went 3 for 5 for the Barons. Cal Tully, and Aaron Chapman each added two hits.
