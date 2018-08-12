Dylan Friend hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning to break open a close game and the Burlington Barons went on to defeat the Racine Kiwanis 12-3 in the Land O’ Lakes League playoffs Sunday at Beaumont Field in Burlington.
The Barons (16-5, 15-3 LOL) advance to the best-of-three championships series next weekend against an opponent to be determined.
Trey Krause, a senior-to-be at Burlington High School who was the All-Racine County Player of the Year last spring, started strong for the Barons before faltering in the fifth inning.
“He threw really well,” Burlington coach Ryan Hoffman said. “He got into a little trouble in the fifth inning when he walked a couple batters and they had a few funny-hop singles that got through.”
Noah Brouwer came on in relief and closed out the game for the Barons.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.