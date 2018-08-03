Two pitchers propelled the Racine Kiwanis (13-10) to two much-needed wins as the Land O’ Lakes playoff hunt heats up in early August.
On Saturday afternoon, it was Nick Alfini who silenced East Troy for nine innings.
In the Kiwanis’ first shutout of the season, Alfini struck out 14 and only allowed four hits — all of them singles.
“It was Nick or nothing,” coach Jack Schiestle said, since no other starting pitchers were available. “Alfini was incredible.”
However, his teammates didn’t record a single hit until the seventh inning. With one out, Aaron Steinhoff hit a double. He and Alex Westman, who had a two-out walk, would later score on a Joel Hollow single. Hollow scored on an RBI-single from Jason Walczak-Zelem. In the eighth, four Kiwanis players had hits, and KJ Banse and Ben Randall would both score.
On Friday night against Dousman, Collin Stanley had no idea he’d be the starting pitcher for the Kiwanis, but that all changed at a moment’s notice.
Two of Racine Kiwanis’ pitchers that were supposed to be available to start for the team were unable to make the game, so Stanley was thrown into the spotlight. If he was nervous, he didn’t show it.
Stanley pitched 5⅓ innings and allowed only one run on two hits, while striking out three in Kiwanis’ 12-2 victory.
Kiwanis led by just two runs entering the sixth inning, but things were broken open as the team batted around the order and scored 7 runs on 7 hits.
KJ Banse went 2-for-3 with 3 RBIs while five other players on Kiwanis drove in one run.
“All the credit goes to Collin tonight,” Schiestle said. “He had no clue he was going to have to pitch tonight and he threw a great game for us.”
The Kiwanis have now won seven of their last nine, providing hope of a potential playoff berth.
“We definitely needed these two games to have a shot,” Schiestle said.
