Lauer takes no-no into 6th; Brewers hit 5 HRs in 11-1 rout

Kolten Wong and Avisaíl García each homered twice. Manny Piña also connected, and the Brewers moved closer to the NL Central title with a three-game sweep.

Lauer attended Midview High School, located about 30 miles west of Cleveland, and pitched at Kent State. He wasn’t scheduled to pitch in the series but was moved up when scheduled starter Brandon Woodruff came down with a stomach flu Saturday.

The late rotation adjustment meant Lauer had to spread the word quickly to family members and friends that he would be starting.

“Even with it being so last minute, I still had a solid gathering I think,” he said. “It wasn’t as much as it probably would have been, but still a good amount, for sure.”

Lauer walked Harold Ramirez with one out in the second but picked him off first base. He retired the next 11 hitters before giving up his first hit.

Center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. was busy in the third on drives to the wall on consecutive batters. Bradley got in front of the wall and camped under leadoff hitter Owen Miller’s high fly ball. Bradley followed that with a leaping catch on Lavarnway’s drive that appeared to be headed for the wall.