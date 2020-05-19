Jack Schiestle suspends Racine Kiwanis' season

For an idea of how long Jack Schiestle has been coaching baseball in Racine, consider the following:
When a 20-year-old Schestle coached his first team in 1963, future Hall of Famers Henry Aaron, Eddie Mathews and Warren Spahn were playing for the Milwaukee Braves 30 miles to the north. President John F. Kennedy was residing in the White House. And Vince Lombardi had just coached the Green Bay Packers to their second straight NFL championship.
But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Schiestle has reluctantly decided to take his first summer off since he was a teenager. The longtime coach of the Racine Kiwanis has informed his players that there will not be any baseball this summer — not that it came as a surprise given the world events of the last two months.
“It was a rotten, hard decision,” said Schiestle, who turns 77 June 9. “Baseball didn’t win out. The kids won out. I have to keep my ballplayers safe.”
Schiestle has coached numerous local standouts over the last six decades, including Vinny Rottino, the Milwaukee Brewers’ Minor League Player of the Year in 2004. Developing a firm-but-fair relationship with his players, Schiestle fielded winning teams in all but a few of his nearly 60 years as a coach.
But even though he has been dealing with some health issues, including Crohn’s disease, that didn’t slow him down after all these years. It was the pandemic, which has closed down much of this country since mid-March.
“Maybe about three weeks ago, I started looking at all these teams that were closing,” Schiestle said. “Major League Baseball at that time didn’t know what it was going to do, the College World Series for the first time in its history was shut down, legion baseball in the state was shut down, Little League I guess is going to continue, which I think is pretty stupid, in some cities ... watching on TV, the deaths just keep going up.
“I pay a lot of attention to the doctors. It’s a game. And with 20 or 21 kids in my dugout and the problems with maybe somebody getting spiked and having an open wound, I just felt the right decision was not fielding a baseball team.”
But through the help of the donors for his team — “a ton of them,” he said — Schiestle has every intention of making a comeback in 2021. His sponsors, who include the Kiwanis Club of Racine, Scott Petersen of PointOne Recruiting Solutions, Warren Industries and Gardtec, Inc., have made donations to the team that Schiestle is going to save.
“I’m going to use (the money) next year,” he said. “So, next year, I won’t have to bother them.”
While the hope of playing next year lifts Schiestle’s spirits, that’s not going to make this summer any easier.
“I thought this was going to be a tremendously good year for us,” he said. “We signed up to play in two state tournaments and we were going to have a very nice team this year.
“But I just couldn’t bring myself to do it. And I just didn’t.”
