Jack Schiestle suspends Racine Kiwanis' season

“Maybe about three weeks ago, I started looking at all these teams that were closing,” Schiestle said. “Major League Baseball at that time didn’t know what it was going to do, the College World Series for the first time in its history was shut down, legion baseball in the state was shut down, Little League I guess is going to continue, which I think is pretty stupid, in some cities ... watching on TV, the deaths just keep going up.

“I pay a lot of attention to the doctors. It’s a game. And with 20 or 21 kids in my dugout and the problems with maybe somebody getting spiked and having an open wound, I just felt the right decision was not fielding a baseball team.”

But through the help of the donors for his team — “a ton of them,” he said — Schiestle has every intention of making a comeback in 2021. His sponsors, who include the Kiwanis Club of Racine, Scott Petersen of PointOne Recruiting Solutions, Warren Industries and Gardtec, Inc., have made donations to the team that Schiestle is going to save.

“I’m going to use (the money) next year,” he said. “So, next year, I won’t have to bother them.”

While the hope of playing next year lifts Schiestle’s spirits, that’s not going to make this summer any easier.