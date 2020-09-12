Heyward homers off Hader, Cubs rally past Brewers 4-2

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MILWAUKEE — Jason Heyward hit a three-run homer off Josh Hader in the ninth inning, and the Chicago Cubs topped the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 on Saturday night.

NL Central-leading Chicago had gone scoreless for 17 straight innings before breaking through against Hader, who hadn't allowed a homer all season long.

Javier Báez and pinch-hitter Anthony Rizzo sparked the rally with consecutive one-out singles. Heyward then put the Cubs ahead to stay with a deep drive to center for his sixth homer.

Lefties were batting just .115 with six homers against Hader in the All-Star closer's career coming into the game.

After Heyward and company returned to the dugout, Ildemaro Vargas followed with another homer to give Chicago a 4-2 lead. Hader then retired the next two batters, but the damage was done.

Milwaukee wasted a strong effort by Brent Suter, who stepped in after Brett Anderson was scratched because of right hip soreness. Suter struck out six in three scoreless innings, and four relievers combined for five innings of three-hit ball before Hader (1-2) faltered in the ninth.