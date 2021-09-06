Harper, Phils hit 6 HRs, Wheeler shuts down Brewers 12-0

MILWAUKEE — Bryce Harper hit an early home run, Brad Miller connected twice and Jean Segura added a grand slam, leading Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies to a 12-0 romp over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday.

Andrew McCutchen and Freddy Galvis also homered as Philadelphia won for the eighth time in the last 10 games to stay in the playoff chase. The Phillies have beaten the NL Central-leading Brewers five straight times this year.

Harper is hitting .383 (18 for 47) with five homers and 14 RBIs in his last 12 games.

"Harp got us going early. Getting that momentum going early is big, especially what we're trying to accomplish right now, " Wheeler said. "I was able to ride that."

Wheeler (12-9) threw six crisp innings, outpitching Brandon Woodruff (9-8) in a rematch of All-Star righties. On May 6 in Philadelphia, Wheeler tossed a three-hitter for a 2-0 win over Woodruff, who struck out 11 in that loss.

"He's tough, man," Woodruff said of Wheeler. "He throws hard. That cutter he throws is late. And, he can hit, too. He's good, he's really good."

The Phillies lost two of three to the Miami Marlins before coming to Milwaukee.