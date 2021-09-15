Garneau, Tigers complete 2-game sweep of contending Brewers

DETROIT — Dustin Garneau homered and drove in two runs, rookie Matt Manning combined with the bullpen on a three-hitter and the Detroit Tigers beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-1 on Wednesday to complete a two-game sweep.

Milwaukee’s magic number to clinch the NL Central remained at five after they dropped a pair to the Tigers following a five-game winning streak.

The Brewers were limited to seven hits in the series, and Lorenzo Cain’s RBI double in the second inning was the only extra-base hit.

“We didn’t spin the bats well in these two games in Detroit,” manager Craig Counsell said. “I can’t put my finger on it, we just didn’t perform well offensively.”

Garneau knocked in the go-ahead run in the fifth with a sacrifice fly. He lofted his fourth homer with two out in the seventh.

Derek Hill, who drove in the lone run in Detroit’s 1-0, 11-inning victory over Milwaukee on Tuesday, supplied an RBI triple. Miguel Cabrera added a run-scoring double.

Manning (4-6) gave up a run on two hits and struck out a career-high six over six innings in his 15th start. He collected his first victory since Aug. 12 while the Tigers notched their fifth win in six games.