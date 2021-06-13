García, Yelich help Brewers sweep Pirates with 5-2 win

MILWAUKEE — Avisaíl García hit a two-run homer, Christian Yelich added a pinch-hit sacrifice fly on his bobblehead day and the Milwaukee Brewers completed a three-game sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 5-2 win on Sunday.

Despite getting outhit 10-5, Milwaukee won for the 14th time in 16 games, including seven in a row at home.

“We had opportunities today and left people on base,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said after his team left 10 on base and went 1 for 7 with runners in scoring position. “We left too many guys on base.”

The Pirates have lost seven straight. They were swept in back-to-back series after losing three at home against the Dodgers before heading to Milwaukee.

Brent Suter (8-3) picked up the win, getting the final out in the sixth. Brad Boxberger handled the seventh, Devin Williams the eighth and Josh Hader struck out the side in the ninth for his 17th save in as many chances.

Wil Crowe gave the Pirates beleaguered rotation a big lift with five impressive innings, but the bullpen couldn’t match his effort.

“We get to play a kid’s game for a living,” Crowe said. “I got to use that as my mentality.”