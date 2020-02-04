Dodgers acquire slugger Mookie Betts and starter David Price from the Red Sox

Price was slowed by a left-wrist injury in 2019, going 7-5 with a 4.28 ERA in 22 starts and undergoing surgery to remove a cyst from the wrist in late-September. He also missed time in 2018 because of carpal tunnel syndrome and circulatory issues in the same wrist.

Price's fastball velocity according to Fangraphs has slipped from an average of 94.3 mph in 2017 to 92.7 mph in 2018 to 92.0 mph in 2019. He also throws a cut-fastball, curve and changeup.

Verdugo batted .294 in 343 at-bats as a rookie last season but missed the last two months with an oblique strain and a back injury. Verdugo played all three outfield positions. Betts will play right field. Maeda was a valuable arm in the starting rotation and bullpen since coming over from Japan four years ago.

Until this trade, the Dodgers' only significant moves this winter had been the signing of free-agent reliever Blake Treinen to a one-year, $10 million deal. The Dodgers were outbid for ace Gerrit Cole and were told by top-tier free-agent third baseman Anthony Rendon that he didn't want to play for them. The Dodgers also signed two starting pitchers coming off injuries — Alex Wood and Jimmy Nelson — to one-year deals.