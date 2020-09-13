Cubs' Mills no-hits Brewers for baseball's 2nd no-hitter

"It kind of surprised me," Mills said. "Taylor hitting there and then Peterson, I had no idea they were in the game."

Mills struck out five and walked three. His five strikeouts are the fewest in a Cubs no-hitter since Ken Holtzman in 1969. He only induced five swings and misses, tied with Oakland's Dallas Braden during his perfect game in 2010 for fewest in a no-hitter since at least 1988, per Stats Inc.

Chicago White Sox ace Lucas Giolito threw baseball's other no-hitter this season against the Pirates on Aug. 15.

Mills was a 22nd-round draft pick by Kansas City in 2012. He had started just six major league games prior to this season but cracked Chicago's rotation because of an injury to Jose Quintana. He went 2-0 with a 1.38 ERA in his first two starts, struggled in his next five but pitched solidly Tuesday against the Reds with six shutout innings. He entered Sunday 4-3 with a 4.74 ERA this season.

Not bad for a player who couldn't get a college scholarship. Mills was a walk-on at Tennessee-Martin.

"Never give up," Mills said. "You know, some people are going to tell you you can't do it or you're not good enough. That's just one person. So just keep working. Just persevere."