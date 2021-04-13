Craig Counsell is spreading outfield wealth

MILWAUKEE — Remember when the Milwaukee Brewers had too many outfielders?

Even manager Craig Counsell, despite his assurances at the time, wasn’t sure exactly how Jackie Bradley Jr would fit into an outfield group that appeared set with Lorenzo Cain, Avisail Garcia and Christian Yelich. So far, the arrangement has worked out even better than Counsell expected.

“When we envisioned this, I think the start of the season would be the most challenging time because they’d likely be healthy so we’d be trying to find regular spots for them,” Counsell said. “We’ve just divided the series up.”

Prior to Monday’s game, which saw Bradley, Cain and Garcia starting together for the first time because of Yelich’s sore back, Bradley and Yelich appeared in nine games each while Garcia saw action in eight games and Cain in six.

Yelich leads the group with 37 plate appearances. Garcia had 32, Bradley 28 and Cain 22 heading into Monday night’s game against the Chicago Cubs. While Bradley (.103 batting average, .340 OPS) and Cain (.182, .750 OPS) have yet to really get going at the plate, all four have played significant roles in the Brewers’ run-prevention efforts.