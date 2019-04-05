Racine native John Vodenlich doesn’t necessarily prioritize this area when he recruits just because his roots are here.
Nevertheless, his NCAA Division III power UW-Whitewater baseball team is stocked with former Racine County standouts who are helping continue a strong tradition.
Vodenlich, a 1987 Case High School graduate who has coached the Warhawks to two Division III national championships, has close ties to this area. He is friends with Scott Staude and Lance Bestland, the respective longtime coaches at Burlington and Waterford, and both have produced several of Vodenlich’s standouts over the years.
“Our (recruiting) priorities are programs we have respect for,” Vodenlich said. “There’s a special relationship there with Scott Staude, who is a former Warhawk and a good friend of mine. I think he’s already established himself as one of the best coaches in the state and because of that, I know his players are going to be mentally tough, prepared and they’re going to understand what we’re trying to accomplish. It’s the same thing with Lance.”
The county names on Whitewater’s roster this season are Mike Aiello (Horlick), Bryan Sturdevant and Zach Campbell (Burlington), Matt Korman and Matt Wezyk (Waterford) and Connor Fedders (Union Grove).
The most established of that group is Aiello, a three-year-starter at catcher who earned first-team All-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference honors last season.
Aiello has picked up from his junior season, when he hit .301 with nine doubles, one triple, three home runs, 29 runs scored and 33 RBIs.
He also was a force defensively with a fielding percentage of .975 and led the WIAC in putouts with 355.
This season, Aiello is hitting .293 with two homers and five RBIs and is once again a rock behind the plate.
“He’s just been a solid, solid mainstay for us for a number of years,” said Vodenlich, whose team is 7-5 after a 1-4 start. “He makes you feel like he’s been here for 12 years. That’s the kind of guy he is.
“His story is really one of resilience because, out of high school, he went to UW-Milwaukee, got injured, spent some time at Stevens Point and then came here and was able to finish his career here in graduate school.”
Playing in right field is Sturdevant, a first-year starter. He was named the 2016-All-Racine County Player of the Year after leading Burlington to the WIAA Division 1 state championship.
Sturdevant earned first-team Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association All-State honors as a second baseman that season. But after getting just five career at-bats going into this season, Sturdevant found a way to become a starter.
“He played some summer ball in the outfield and, as we approached the season, he wasn’t one one of our starters,” Vodenlich said.
“In one of our initial meetings, the first thing he said was, ‘Coach, I just want to let you know that I can play multiple positions. Just tell me where you want me to play and I feel I can play there.’
“He knew, of course, that the more places you can play, the better chance you have of getting on the field. In this case, he was absolutely right because there was an opening in right field, he jumped in there and he’s done a great job.”
Sturdevant is one of the Warhawks’ leading hitters hitter with 12 hits in 35 at-bats (.343).
Emerging as a productive designated hitter is 2017 Waterford graduate Matt Korman, another first-year starter. The freshman has appeared in seven games, with six starts, and is 8 for 20 (.400).
“He’s got a pure swing, he really does,” Vodenlich said.
“He’s just a freshman, so he has a long way to go, but he has a tremendous upside. He also competes well. By trade, he was a high school shortstop, so he can also compete for positions.”
Waiting in the wings are Campbell, the 2017 All-County Player of the Year, Wezyk and Fedders.
Campbell, who came on in relief and got the last out as a junior in the 2016 state championship game, is listed as a pitcher and an outfielder. He is 4 for 19 with two RBIs in his first year on the field with the Warhawks.
Wezyk, a 2016 Waterford graduate, is an infielder who has yet to appear in a game. He previously played for the College of Lake County and then Triton in Illinois.
Fedders, a 2016 Union Grove graduate, is in his first season at Whitewater after two seasons at Madison Area Technical College.
“Fedders was fighting some early-season injuries, so we’ll just have to see how those go,” said the 49-year-old Vodenlich, who has a 547-178-1 record since taking over Whitewater’s program in 2004. “He definitely has the ability to do a lot of good things off the bench in a relief role for us.
“Zach Campbell is a good defender, competes well and also pitches a little. For me, he’s in there with Sturdevant because both of those guys were on a state championship team at Burlington.
“What does that mean? It means they know how to compete.”
