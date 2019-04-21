The boy used to routinely enter his own world in his parents’ backyard and immerse himself in a mission. In his hands was a thin Wiffle ball bat. At his feet was a bucket of 40 golf-ball sized Wiffle balls. Sixty feet in the distance was a four-foot high chain-link fence that he eyed.
Mike Aiello’s objective was to propel all 40 of those balls over the fence with his left-handed swing, and he wasn’t going to go back inside the house until he did. That could be a problem when the wind kicked up and had its way with those light balls, but Aiello wasn’t the kind to concede defeat.
“I would stand in the same spot,” Aiello said. “Where I stood in the yard, if you hit it just far enough, it would be over the fence and it would be like a home run. It was like the perfect distance.
“I wouldn’t go inside until I hit the whole bucket of balls over the fence. Say I hit four over on the first try. I would go pick up all the ones I didn’t hit over, bring the bucket back to where I stood, then toss them up to myself and keep hitting them until I hit them all over the fence.
“Then I would go over the fence, pick them all up and go inside.”
Persistence has been a part of Aiello’s DNA most of his life.
He started in Horlick’s program as a seldom-used 5-foot-4, 110-pound freshman catcher during the spring of 2010 and then veered in the other direction. As a junior, he had grown to 5-11, but was a pudgy 225 pounds after a diet of pasta and soda took its toll.
Aiello is now the reigning first-team All-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference catcher for NCAA Division II national power UW-Whitewater. He reached this point after three previous collegiate stops, numerous injuries, embarrassing batting averages and scant knowledge of how to handle to a pitching staff.
“I’m a sixth-year senior in graduate school and I’m still playing college baseball with a bunch of 18-year-olds,” said Aiello, who turns 24 Friday. “My journey has been so untraditional, seeing four college baseball programs.”
Oh, he’s also a 4.0 student, will graduate at the age of 24 in May with a Masters degree in athletic administration and works two jobs.
Talk abut clearing the fence.
“One of the best lessons you can learn from the Mike Aiello Story is one of resilience,” said Whitewater coach John Vodenlich, a 1987 Case graduate who has led the Warhawks to two Division III national championships. “The thing is, he’s followed his passion for baseball every step of the way. He’s had some hard, hard things happen to him. He’s made some bad decisions throughout the time just following his dream, but he’s found a home here.
“There’s a lot of people rooting for him. He’s gone through a lot, but this is a great lesson in resiliency. When you keep sticking it out and keep working at it, good things happen. He’s having a great year.”
For Aiello, who used to refer to himself as, “the worst kid on the team,” it started before he was in high school when he hooked up with Jack Schiestle, a baseball coach in Racine since 1964 who is still working at the age of 75.
“I think early on, he recognized that I had the work ethic, the passion and the drive to get better,” Aiello said. “He really was important in lighting a fire for me. He really pushed me to keep training and keep learning as much as I could.”
Aiello took what Schiestle taught him and ran with it despite that setback when he was an overweight junior. Aiello developed himself into a second-team All-Racine County catcher as a senior in 2013 after hitting .362 with 16 RBIs for Horlick.
And then he embarked on his personal Yellow Brick Road.
The first stop was UW-Milwaukee in 2014, but it was short-lived. Mitch Ghelfi, the Panthers’ catcher, didn’t get drafted after that season even though he was a prospect, and decided to return in 2015; the Brewers drafted Ghelfi in the 28th round after that season.
“I knew my playing time would be limited,” Aiello said.
Then it was on to Madison Area Technical College, where Aiello found a home, however short-lived it was. He was the starting catcher on a team that advanced to the 2015 National Junior College Athletic Association Division II World Series.
After graduating that year with an Associate Liberal Arts Transfer Degree, Aiello enrolled at UW-Stevens Point. But just after completing his transfer, coach Pat Bloom left for Washington University in St. Louis in June 2015.
“It wasn’t the right fit for me,” he said of the program after the coaching change.
Blake Fleishman, Aiello’s former teammate at UW-Milwaukee who earlier had transferred to Whitewater, convinced him to try the Warhawks.
It didn’t seem possible, but Christian Yelich is actually out-doing himself.
“We stayed in contact,” said Fleishman, a first baseman who graduated in 2018. “He was very honest with me and he said, ‘Hey, I’m just looking for something different.’ I said, ‘Why don’t you come to Whitewater?’ because it was a perfect fit. Our catcher was graduating, we knew he could play, obviously, and I knew he would like the Whitewater system.”
But when he transferred to UW-Whitewater in 2015, he tore the labrum in his left shoulder while trying to score during a fall practice. Surgery followed and he sat out the 2016 season. Time was passing and Aiello was seemingly getting nowhere.
“I never once considered quitting,” he said. “When I had shoulder surgery, my mom said to me, ‘Are you sure you want to rehab and keep playing?’ And I said, ‘Yep! I’ll keep playing!’ “
He has done just that. He rebounded from hitting about .160 the first half of the 2017 season at Whitewater to finish with a .279 average and 26 RBIs.
Aiello took another step in 2018, hitting .301 with three homers and 33 RBIs on a team that went 33-8 and advanced to the Division III regionals.
And now he is going out at his best. Aiello is hitting .353 with four doubles, two triples, three homers and 16 RBIs. He is handling a pitching staff that has a 2.74 earned run average. And after a 1-4 start, Whitewater is 20-6 and is well on its way to its third straight WIAC championship with Aiello behind the plate.
Meanwhile, Aiello works 30 hours a week as a graduate assistant for Warhawk Alley, a bowling alley on the campus. He oversees a staff of 12 student employees.
He also coaches at GTS Performance and Fitness in Elkhorn, 30 minutes from the Whitewater campus, where he works as many as 15 hours a week.
But baseball remains his focus, just as it did when he was that little kid hitting Wiffle balls in his backyard.
“I hope to make it back to a World Series and compete with my teammates for a national championship,” he said. “God willing, I hope for an opportunity to play professionally, even it’s independent or overseas, so I can continue my relentless pursuit to improve as a player and as a person.
“Eventually, I want to take everything I have learned about baseball and life and develop excellent people, not just excellent players, as a collegiate baseball coach.”
It would be difficult to imagine someone more equipped for that goal than Aiello after all he has experienced.
“Whatever he ends up doing, you just know he’s not going to settle for being just OK,” Fleischman said. “He’s not going to settle for being good. He’s not even going to settle for being great because this guy is almost psycho in that he needs to be the best at whatever it is he’s doing.
“That’s how I always thought of him. He needs to be the best at whatever he’s doing.”
