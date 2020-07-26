Chatwood dominates, Cubs hit 3 HRs in 9-1 romp over Brewers
CUBS 8, BREWERS 3

Brewers Cubs Baseball

Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Eric Sogard tries to catch a foul ball hit by Chicago Cubs designated hitter Victor Caratini during the fourth inning Sunday at Wrigley Field.  

 DAVID BANKS, Associated Press

CHICAGO — Tyler Chatwood pitched three-hit ball over six innings, Willson Contreras homered and the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 9-1 on Sunday to take two of three in their opening series.

Chatwood (1-0) gave the Cubs just the sort of outing they were looking for after working mostly out of the bullpen last season. He struck out eight and walked two in an impressive start for a pitcher who struggled with his control his first two years in Chicago.

Contreras smacked an RBI double in the Cubs' four-run fourth and a long solo homer in the seventh. Ian Happ added a two-run drive in the eighth and Anthony Rizzo belted a solo shot one out later. It was the second homer for both Happ and Rizzo.

A day after things got testy between the two teams, the piped-in noise seemed loud enough to drown out any chatter between the dugouts. But the Brewers, who broke through against Yu Darvish in an 8-3 win after they were shut out by Kyle Hendricks on opening day, couldn't get much going.

Leading 1-0, the Cubs sent 10 batters to the plate in the fourth. The first six reached safely, starting with Kyle Schwarber's walk and Contreras' double.

Freddy Peralta then walked Jason Heyward before Corey Knebel gave up RBI singles to Nico Hoerner, Victor Caratini and Happ, making it 5-0.

Chatwood didn't allow a hit until back-to-back singles by Ben Gamel and Orlando Arcia with two out in the fifth that cut the lead to four.

Peralta (0-1) was charged with four runs and three hits in three-plus innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: LHP Eric Lauer was reinstated after he was placed on the injured list for coming in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Lauer did not test positive for the coronavirus. RHP Mike Morin was designated for assignment.

Cubs: LHP Brad Wieck (strained right hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list. RHP Ryan Tepera was recalled from the team's training site in South Bend, Indiana. Wieck was hurt during Saturday's game. Signed by the Cubs in December, Tepera had a 3.64 ERA in five seasons with Toronto.

UP NEXT

Brewers: RHP Adrian Houser looks to start the season on a solid note at Pittsburgh after pitching well following a full-time switch from the bullpen last July. The 27-year-old had a 3.72 ERA in 35 appearances and 18 starts. LHP Steven Brault starts for the Pirates in their home opener.

Cubs: LHP Jon Lester — Chicago's opening-day starter last year — makes his first appearance as the Cubs open a four-game series at Cincinnati. LHP Wade Miley makes his Reds debut after struggling down the stretch with Houston last season.

At The Plate

TEAMS: Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates

WHEN: 6:05 p.m. Monday

WHERE: PNC Park, Pittsburgh

TELEVISION: FSWis.

RADIO: WTMJ (620 AM)

PITCHERS: Milwaukee RHP Adrian Houser (6-7, 3.72 ERA in 2019) vs. Pittsburgh LHP Steven Brault (4-6, 5.16 ERA in 2019).

