Chatwood dominates, Cubs hit 3 HRs in 9-1 romp over Brewers TUES

CHICAGO — Tyler Chatwood turned in the sort of performance the Chicago Cubs thought he would deliver on a regular basis. The right-hander, who struggled with his control for much of his first two two seasons with the team, sure was locked in.

For the Cubs, it was a welcome sight. Chatwood pitched three-hit ball over six innings, Willson Contreras homered and Chicago beat the Milwaukee Brewers 9-1 on Sunday to take two of three in their opening series.

Chatwood (1-0) gave the Cubs just the sort of outing they were looking for after working mostly out of the bullpen last season. He struck out eight and walked two.

“I think Chatty has changed the narrative around here for all of us,” manager David Ross said. “He is a guy we’re gonna rely on. He’s gonna get big innings. I have extreme confidence in him. His stuff is real. ... That outing today was no surprise for anyone around here that knows him and knows the work he’s put in.”

Chatwood’s stuff never really was in doubt. His command was another story. He finally started to harness it down the stretch last year. And if there’s more to come like this, the Cubs will take it.