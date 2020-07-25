Brewers: Yelich, Smoak homer, top Cubs 8-3 in testy matchup

“I think if you’re in the dugout now in this environment, you’re going to expect some of that,” Ross said. That’s going to spark some intensity. I don’t know how it all kind of started.”

Ditto for Kyle Schwarber, who hit a two-run homer deep to right. He’s says players are aware of COVID-19 protocols that limit physical contact and could lead to suspension.

“Today was just one of the cases where both teams were going back and forth,” Schwarber said. “It’s not a big deal. It’s just baseball.

“We’re going to have to be careful with the new rules and not be able to go into each other,” he said.

Cubs star Javier Baez was hit by a pitch in the first and Milwaukee’s Omar Narvaez was plunked in the fourth and the fifth.

A day after Kyle Hendricks shut them out on three hits, Milwaukee’s bats broke loose against Yu Darvish and the Cubs bullpen on a warm, breezy afternoon.

Smoak launched a towering solo shot off the right-field scoreboard in the fifth. Yelich drove a two-run blast high into Wrigley’s center-field batter’s eye in the sixth.

Ben Gamel hit a two-run triple for the Brewers.