NEW YORK — Christian Yelich hit his major league-leading 14th home run, tying the record for most before May 1, and the Milwaukee Brewers opened a five-run lead and held on to beat the New York Mets 8-6 Saturday night.
Yelich’s fourth-inning homer off Noah Syndergaard (1-3) was the first on the road this season for the NL MVP. His 14 homers matched Albert Pujols (2006) and Alex Rodriguez (2007) for the most through the first full month of the season. Yelich had three hits, a walk and two RBIs, raising his average to .350, and stole the 100th base of his big league career.
Ben Gamel also homered for the Brewers, who have won five straight against New York and go for a three-game sweep Sunday. Gio González starts for the Brewers on Sunday, a day after finalizing a $2 million, one-year contract to rejoin Milwaukee.
New York, on its first three-game losing streak, dropped to .500 for the first time this season at 13-13 following a 9-4 start. Syndergaard gave up five runs, 10 hits and three walks in five innings on his bobblehead night. His ERA rose from 5.90 to 6.35.
Brandon Woodruff (3-1) allowed one run on six hits in five innings, leaving with a 6-1 lead.
Amed Rosario homered off Alex Wilson leading off the seventh and Pete Alonso hit a three-run homer against Alex Claudio, the rookie’s ninth homer this season.
Yelich singled home a run against Jeurys Familia in the eighth and Yasmani Grandal hit an RBI grounder that boosted the Brewers’ lead to 8-5.
Rosario hit an RBI single in the bottom half off Jeremy Jeffress. Josh Hader relieved with a man on and struck out Todd Frazier, Wilson Ramos and Jeff McNeil on 11 pitches.
Hader needed nine pitches to get through the ninth, striking out Alonso and Robinson Canó on three fastballs each, then retired Conforto on a groundout. Hader has 29 strikeouts in 14 innings and has converted all six of his save chances.
Milwaukee built a 3-0 lead with the help of Eric Thames’ two-run single in the third.
Conforto walked with the bases loaded in the third, but Milwaukee went ahead 6-1 on the fourth-inning homers by Gamel and Yelich, and Moustakas’ run-scoring single in the sixth.
Milwaukee’s first run scored after Moustakas hit a slow roller to third baseman J.D. Davis, whose throw to first beat Moustakas only or the ball to pop out of Alonso’s glove.
First base umpire Todd Tichenor signaled out as Lorenzo Cain took a wide turn at second. Alonso picked up the ball, jogged toward second and threw to McNeil, coming in to cover second. The ball sailed off the glove of a leaping McNeil and into left field for an error as Cain scored.
Trainer’s room
Brewers: Woodruff ducked in the second inning to to avoid a line drive off the bat of Davis and was hit on his right shoulder. He was visited by a trainer and remained in the game. ... RHP Freddy Peralta (shoulder) began a rehab stint with Double-A Biloxi and allowed three runs in 4 1/3 innings.
Mets: INF Jed Lowrie (left knee) continues to hit at extended spring training.
Up next
González is 11-2 with a 1.75 ERA in 17 starts at Citi Field. Mets LHP Steven Matz (2-1) has a 3.27 ERA in his last 17 starts at Citi Field.
González also played for Milwaukee last season, helping the Brewers win the NL Central and make it to the NL Championship Series after he was acquired in an Aug. 31 trade with Washington.
The 33-year-old González was a welcome sight for the weary Brewers after their rain-delayed 10-2 victory over the Mets in the series opener.
“He bought some energy today already to the clubhouse,” manager Craig Counsell said before Saturday’s game. “He’s well-rested, everybody else isn’t.”
Milwaukee designated reliever Jake Petricka for assignment to make room for González, who is 127-97 with a 3.69 ERA in 313 career big league games. Right-hander Junior Guerra was activated from the bereavement list, and infielder Tyler Saladino was optioned to Class AAA San Antonio.
González went 3-0 with a 2.13 ERA in five starts with the Brewers last season. He also started two games in the NLCS against the Dodgers, allowing two runs in three innings.
He signed a minor league contract with the New York Yankees in March, but he opted out of the deal after going 2-1 with a 6.00 ERA in three starts covering 15 innings at Class AAA.
Back on the market after a long winter, González decided to rejoin the Brewers rather than sign with the Mets.
“The chemistry we built together, the good team and the friendship — a lot of the guys stayed in touch just to see how I was doing,” González said. “That means the world to me as a person.”
Friday night
Lorenzo Cain drove in three runs and robbed Todd Frazier of a homer with another spectacular catch, helping Milwaukee beat Jacob deGrom and New York 10-2.
Milwaukee had lost seven of eight, but it roughed up a shaky deGrom after the start of the game was delayed for 2 hours, 42 minutes due to rain. Eric Thames hit a two-run double during the Brewers’ five-run third, and Orlando Arcia added a two-run single.
DeGrom (2-3) walked three and hit two batters over four innings in his first start since April 14. The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner was placed on the 10-day injured list after he reported soreness in his throwing elbow last week, but had an MRI on Monday that did not show any problems.
The Brewers had homered in a season-high 10 straight games, but they won without a long ball in the opener of a three-game set against the Mets.
Matt Albers (2-1) retired each of his four batters in relief of Brewers right-hander Chase Anderson, who was charged with two runs in 4⅔ innings.
