Brewers: Yelich highly motivated after his injury-shortened 2019 season

“It’s just the way the ball comes off the bat; lefty or righty,” Yelich said. “Just getting used to seeing it. I’m going to have to do it again in live games to get used to it. There’s a lot of things you don’t really think about until you get back out there, but it’s not too big of a deal.”

As spring training approached and he remained unsigned, Brock Holt got antsy.

“I thought free agency was going to be a fun thing to go through, but it wasn’t. Pretty stressful,” Holt said Wednesday after finalizing a one-year deal with Milwaukee. “I don’t think I dealt with it that well. My wife over the last couple weeks is like, `Hey, you need to get a job and get out of here.’ So I think she’s finally excited I’m out of the house and not stressing about it.”

Holt’s deal includes a team option for 2021. The 31-year-old left-handed batter had spent his first eight major league seasons with the Boston Red Sox and was an All-Star in 2015.

Holt hit a career-high .297 last year with three homers and 31 RBIs in 295 plate appearances while playing every position except pitcher, catcher and center field.