MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Ryan Braun knows all about being the best in the league.
The veteran was the last Brewer to be named the league’s Most Valuable Player, winning the award in 2011.
So when Braun raves that fellow outfielder Christian Yelich is the goods, there’s an awfully good chance that Yelich is the goods.
“He’s deserved all the love he’s received,” Braun said about Yelich. “It’s incredible what he’s accomplished, particularly over the last few weeks. It’s historic, what he’s doing. It’s fun to watch and its fun to be a part of it.”
Yelich, acquired by the Brewers in a trade with the Miami Marlins in January, is the odds-on favorite to the win the National League MVP award. He became Milwaukee’s first batting champion with an average of .326. He also came within one home run (36) and one RBI (110) of the winning the exclusive and elusive Triple Crown.
He also has shown a flair for the dramatic with timely hits. Last Saturday, Yelich hit a solo home run to give the Brewers a 6-5 lead over the Detroit Tigers. Milwaukee eventually won the game, which at the time tied them with the Chicago Cubs for the National League Central Division lead.
Two days later, in a 163rd game to decide the division winner, Yelich went 3 for 4, stole a base and drove in a run to help the Brewers beat the Cubs 3-1.
Brewers Manager Craig Counsell said he has not seen anyone have the season Yelich has had.
“I don’t think anybody has and that’s why it’s been so amazing,” Counsell said before the Brewers beat the Detroit Tigers 11-0 last Sunday. “The guys’ reaction in the dugout is the greatest thing for me. They’re starting to say ‘Is this guy playing the same game I’m playing?’”
Yelich is certainly playing at a much higher level than any of the players he was traded for in January. If Brewers fans haven’t thanked former New York Yankee great and current Miami Marlins executive Derek Jeter, they should. The Brewers acquired Yelich from the Marlins in exchange for:
- Outfielder Lewis Brinson, who hit .199 and 11 home runs for the Marlins.
- Infielder Isan Diaz, who hit .204 for the Class AAA New Orleans Baby Cakes.
- Outfielder Monte Harrison, who hit .240 for the Class AA Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.
- Right-handed pitcher Jordan Yamamoto, who had an earned run average of 2.12 in three games for the Jumbo Shrimp.
In other words, the Brewers got the likely 2018 NL MVP and gave up four guys that most major league players probably couldn’t pick out of a lineup.
To honor Yelich’s accomplishments, Counsell did something he hasn’t done before: he gave the likely MVP a curtain call. He took him out in the eighth inning, making him run off the field for a defensive replacement.
Fans gave him a standing ovation. In return, Yelich tipped his cap to them.
“It was pretty cool, I really didn’t know what to do,” Yelich said. “I told Counsell after I got off the field that, ‘I didn’t know what I was supposed to do there so I hope that was good enough.’ But it was really cool. The fans have been awesome this entire year.”
Even members of the team have turned into fans watching Yelich this season. Racine native and current Milwaukee Brewers bullpen catcher Marcus Hanel had such a moment.
Yelich smacked a two-run home run into the Brewers’ bullpen against the Tigers on Saturday when the Brewers were down 3-0. Hanel caught ball and got goosebumps.
“That was a huge moment in the game, it got us back into the game,” Hanel said. “The roar of the crowd, anytime you can be part of that is special, it was pretty cool to catch that baseball.”
Hanel said team officials ran back to the bullpen to verify the baseball. They took it back to the clubhouse, where is was certified as official baseball memorabilia.
“It’s a historical time for him so any home run, any RBI, it’s pretty neat,” Hanel said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.