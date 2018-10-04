MILWAUKEE — In this era of analytics, what we know as traditional in Major League Baseball is falling by the wayside.
Take Thursday afternoon, when Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell announced a reliever as his starter for the team's first postseason game since 2011. This reliever is Brandon Woodruff, who has a 6.32 earned run average in four starts this season.
The caveat is that the bearded 25-year-old right-hander has a 2.03 ERA in 26⅔ innings of relief. And relief is precisely how Counsell intends to use Woodruff against the Colorado Rockies in the first game of the best-of-five National League Division Series - even if he is the starter.
Why not? Aside from Christian Yelich, the greatest thing going for the Brewers these days is their deep assortment of relievers. It's just that this one is appearing on the front end of this game instead of the back end.
"Going with Woody today, look, he's been throwing the ball very, very well," Counsell said in his pregame press conference. "And I think from our perspective, Woody is not a reliever.
"He has the ability to do more than that, if that's what the game calls for. One, he's throwing the ball really well and, two, I think he has the potential to do a little more than a reliever maybe."
Shaping the roster
The Brewers trimmed their roster to the 25-minute limit for the playoffs. One of the surprises was the omission of Eric Thames, a left-handed hitter who is a clubhouse favorite.
One player who did make the postseason roster was Domingo Santana, who hit .265 with five homers and 20 RBIs in 85 games. Thames hit .219, but with 16 homers and 37 RBIs in 96 games.
"With Eric, the left-handed bats are are always something that is tough to leave off, for sure. But it came down as much as anything that Domingo has just played so well over the course of this month (September) and done this job so well. The ended up being the bigger factor."
Another notable player excluded from the postseason roster was right-handed pitcher Chase Anderson, who was the Brewers' second-winningest pitcher (9-8, 3.93 ERA).
The staff Counsell and general manager David Stearns settled on in addition to Woodruff were right-handers Corbin Burnes, Jhoulys Chacin, Junior Guerra, Jeremy Jeffress, Corey Knebel, Freddy Peralta and Joakim Soria and left-handers Gio Gonzalez, Wade Miley and Josh Hader.
Only seven players on the Brewers roster have postseason experience. They are Gonzalez, Jeffress, Soria, third baseman Mike Moustakas and outfielders Ryan Braun, Lorenzo Cain and Curtis Granderson.
Moutaskas and Cain started on the Kansas City Royals' 2015 World Series championship team.
