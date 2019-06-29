{{featured_button_text}}

MILWAUKEE — Brandon Woodruff cruised to his 10th win of the season, Eric Thames homered and tripled, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-1 on Saturday night.

Woodruff (10-2) allowed one earned run and six hits with six strikeouts in 7⅔ innings, helping the Brewers improve to 4-5 on their current 10-game homestand.

The right-hander remains among the National League leaders in wins and strikeouts.

While Woodruff hardly broke a sweat, counterpart Jordan Lyles (5-4) threw two wild pitches, hit a batter, gave up a home run and allowed three earned runs in six innings in his first start since being placed on the 10-day injured list with hamstring tightness. Lyles is 0-2 in three starts this season against Milwaukee.

The Pirates scored in the first when Colin Moran doubled to right to score Kevin Newman. Newman reached on a single, extending his hitting streak to 19 games, the longest by a Pittsburgh rookie since 1900.

After drawing a walk, Christian Yelich knotted the game at 1 in the bottom half, scoring from third on a failed pickoff attempt at first base. Lyles was looking to catch Ryan Braun napping, but the right-hander made an errant throw.

Thames tripled down the right-field line, scoring Braun and putting the Brewers ahead 2-1.

That was all the cushion Woodruff would need.

Thames added another run in the fourth on a solo blast to right, his 11th. Thames now has hit safely in 10 of his last 12 starts.

Josh Hader picked up his 20th save.

Note

After failing to register a hit on Saturday, Yelich remains one shy of 1,000 for his major league career.

Trainer’s room

Brewers: LHP Gio Gonzalez (left arm) played catch on Friday and Saturday. Brewers manager Craig Counsell says he wants to see Gonzalez “get off the mound a couple times before the All-Star break.” Gonzalez is expected to be out until at least July 20. He hasn’t pitched since May 27.

Up next

Brewers right-hander Zach Davies (7-2, 3.34 ERA) faces left-hander Steven Brault (3-1, 4.50 ERA) in the finale of three-game series Sunday afternoon. Davies has an 8.10 ERA over his last four starts. Brault has allowed a total of seven runs in his last five starts.

