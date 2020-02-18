Brewers: With new outfield additions, Ryan Braun could see more time at first base

“It’s definitely helped,” Braun said. “I think I’ve had a unique ability down the stretch to play my best when the games matter most and the only way that’s possible is to be healthy at the end of the season.”

They’ll take a similar approach in 2020, but Braun is optimistic he’ll see even more action than years past thanks to a healthy and productive offseason.

“I’m thrilled with where I’m at,” Braun said. “This is the first offseason in probably four or five years that I was able to go through a regular offseason routine without having to rehab any kind of injury so I think that I’m prepared physically to take on a larger workload than I have the last couple of years.”

Note

Free agent Brock Holt has agreed to a deal with the Brewers pending a physical, MLB Network insider Ken Rosenthal reported Monday night. Holt played for the Red Sox for the last seven seasons, primarily as a utility player.

Terms of the deal are not known, and the club has not confirmed.

Holt, 31, appeared in 87 games in 2019, slashing .297/.369/.402 in 295 plate appearances. He played the majority of his games at second base, but also spent time at first base, shortstop, third base and the corner outfield spots.