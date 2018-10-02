MILWAUKEE — The only Milwaukee Brewers still on the team from the 2011 National League Central Division championship squad are outfielder Ryan Braun and manager Craig Counsell.
But this season the Brewers have added some veteran players with playoff experience who could help the team make a deep postseason run.
Outfielder Lorenzo Cain and infielder Mike Moustakas both won a World Series title with the Kansas City Royals in 2015. Left-handed pitcher Gio Gonzalez made the playoffs four times with the Washington Nationals.
These new, but experience hands, along with the veteran presence of Braun and Counsell, could prove valuable assets for the younger Brewers.
Braun, who has been the face of the franchise since he entered the league in 2007, said he’s been talking with the younger players to get them ready for the playoffs.
"It's just about trying to the same things they do during the regular season," said Braun, making his third postseason appearance. "Make sure you take pride in your routine, don’t try to do too much, don’t try to anything different. Just continue to do the things you’ve done that’s enabled you to have the success you had.”
Braun said he also makes sure that they take in each moment and relish it.
“You never know how many opportunities you have to go to the post season,” Braun said. “There’s a lot of guys who’ve played this game a long time and never get the opportunity so you’ve got to try to enjoy it.”
Gonzalez, traded to Milwaukee from the Nationals, has been with the team only for about a month, and is 5-0 with the Brewers. He has become the veteran among a young group of pitchers with virtually no playoff experience.
Gonzalez said other pitchers like Jhoulys Chacin, Zach Davies, Freddy Peralta and Chase Anderson are “just enjoying the moment and when you’re playing this game, that’s exactly the moments you’re supposed to embrace.”
“These guys are conducting themselves very nicely, going about their business and treating it like a regular day, which is more important to know that these guys are not putting on any added pressure,” Gonzalez said. “They’re playing the game. They’re playing one pitch at a time.”
Gonzalez said he’s grateful the Brewers picked him up when few teams were willing to give him a look. He said he’ll try to do everything in my power to return the favor.
“For me, it’s nice to be part of something nice like this,” Gonzalez said. “The team gave me a chance to redeem myself and I was just happy that I had an opportunity again to grab a baseball and pitch, especially with such a powerhouse team like this.”
Before coming to the Brewers, Shaw played for the powerhouse Boston Red Sox, which lost to the Cleveland Indians in the American League Division Series in 2016.
This season Shaw was one of three Brewers to hit more than 30 home runs - 32 - along with Christian Yelich (36) and Jesus Aguilar (35). This will be the first postseason games for Yelich and Aguilar.
Shaw said the key for those younger players is continuing to make routine plays.
“The past six games have been like, every day we need to win-type thing,” Shaw said after a victory against the Detroit Tigers on Sunday. “We went through a playoff (push) last year and came up short, so the experience from last year helps and guys don’t need to do anything more than what they’ve been doing.”
The last time Counsell was in the playoffs he was a player. Now, as a manager, he has to coach his players into making the right decisions. That's why he appreciates veterans like Braun, Gonzalez and Shaw and how they approach the game.
“It’s more on the field, I think, is the value of (experience),” Counsell said. “A lot of our September offense has been quality at bats - the walk, the taking of pitches, making the pitcher work. The walk has been a central factor in a number of these rallies.”
September 2018 was a month that Brewers fans will be talking about for years, Counsell said. During the last 30 games the team has been making good decisions at the plate, and that's a sigh of concentration and confidence, he added.
“That to me is an acceptance of letting the game come to you,” Counsell said. “Understanding the pressure of the game, being able to make good swing decisions in the pressure of the game.”
