The Milwaukee Brewers traded right-hander Chase Anderson to the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday ahead of the deadline to decide on Anderson’s $8.5 million club option for 2020.
Two sources confirmed the deal to MLB.com, though it was not immediately announced by the clubs, and one of those sources confirmed the Brewers would get back Class AA first baseman Chad Spanberger.
Anderson, 31, went 8-4 with a 4.21 ERA in 139 innings in 2019 for the Brewers, who were mulling whether to exercise his option before making the trade. The Blue Jays are getting two years of club control; Anderson has another club option in his contract for 2021 at $9.5 million, with a $500,000 buyout.
In four seasons with the Brewers, Anderson compiled a 38-27 record with a 3.83 ERA in 590 innings, mostly as a starting pitcher and often employed twice through an opponents’ order before a call to the bullpen.
His best season was in 2017, when Anderson went 12-4 with a 2.74 ERA, earning a contract extension plus a start on 2018 Opening Day.
In 2018, however, he allowed a National League-leading 30 home runs, In 2019, he began the year in the bullpen before he was needed again in the starting rotation.
Spanberger, 24, was a sixth-round draft pick of the Colorado Rockies in 2017, The left-hander has 59 homers and 200 RBIs in 305 games spanning three minor league seasons.
At Class AA New Hampshire last season, Spanberger hit .237 with 13 homers and 59 RBIs.
GOLD GLOVES: In spring training. manager Craig Counsell called it “a joke” that Lorenzo Cain had never won a Gold Glove for defensive prowess.
On Opening Day, Cain’s game-ending catch robbed a home run and saved a win over the St. Louis Cardinals and Christian Yelich lamented that Cain was a Gold Glove finalist in 2018, but didn't win.
On Sunday, he got it.
Cain won the 11th Gold Glove winner in Brewers history, edging fellow finalists Victor Robles of the Nationals and Harrison Bader of the Cardinals for the honor.
"It’s about damn time he gets that Gold Glove,” said pitcher Gio Gonzalez. “I don’t know if we have to literally go to Tiffany’s or wherever we have to go to buy this Gold Glove for him. He needs this Gold Glove. That guy deserves it, and hands down is one of the best outfielders in the game. Give him his damn Gold Glove already.”
Cain is only the sixth Brewers player to win a Gold Glove, and the third Brewers outfielder. George Scott won the award among American League first basemen in five straight seasons from 1972-76, and Cecil Cooper won at first base in '79 and ’80. Outfielder Sixto Lezcano won in '79, Robin Yount won as the AL shortstop in '82 and then there was a Gold Glove drought in Milwaukee until Carlos Gomez won among NL center fielders in 2013.
“He’s unbelievable, he really is. He’s a gamer and I love playing with him,” Yelich said on Opening Day, when Cain’s leaping catch of Jose Martinez’s deep drive with two outs in the ninth inning sealed a 5-4 Brewers win over the Cardinals. “I think we all thought he was deserving to have won one last year. But the thing about LoCain is he doesn’t care about those things.”
Cain was one of five first-time Gold Glove winners in the National League, along with Philadelphia catcher J.T. Realmuto, St. Louis second baseman Kolten Wong, Arizona left fielder David Peralta, and Los Angeles right fielder Cody Bellinger.
Colorado third baseman Nolan Arenado won his seventh straight Gold Glove and pitcher Zack Greinke earned his sixth in a row, getting the National League honor for the fourth months he spent with Arizona before he was traded to Houston.
Kansas City left fielder Alex Gordon, who became a free agent this weekend, won his seventh overall and third in a row.
Other multiple winners in the American League announced Sunday included Boston right fielder Mookie Betts (four), Tampa Bay center fielder Kevin Kiermaier (three), Oakland first baseman Matt Olson and third baseman Matt Chapman, and Cleveland shortstop Francisco Lindor (two apiece).
Seattle pitcher Mike Leake, Cleveland catcher Roberto Pérez and Chicago White Sox second baseman Yolmer Sánchez were first time winners in the AL.
Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo won his third Gold Glove and second in a row, and Arizona shortstop Nick Ahmed won his second straight.
Managers and up to six coaches per team vote for the awards in their league and cannot choose their own players. For the first time, the defensive index from the Society for American Baseball Research was used, and it comprised about 25 percent of the vote, with the managers and coaches ballots the rest.
FREE AGENTS: Mike Moustakas and Yasmani Grandal declined their mutual options last week, becoming free agents.
Moustakas, who turned 31 in September, is a free agent for the third straight offseason after earning $18.7 million in a pair of one-year deals.
He hit .254 with 35 homers and 87 RBIs this year for the Brewers, earning his third All-Star selection. After starting the season at second base, he moved across the diamond to third when Travis Shaw slumped.
Moustakas rejected a $17.4 million qualifying offer from Kansas City after the 2017 season and returned to the Royals in mid-March for a one-year contract that included a $5.5 million salary and $1 million option buyout. He was traded to the Brewers that July and finished with a .251 average, 28 homers and 95 RBIs, earning an additional $2.2 million in performance bonuses based on plate appearances. He had a $7 million salary this year and gets a $3 million buyout for declining his $10 million option.
Grandal turned down a $17.9 million qualifying offer from the NL champion Los Angeles Dodgers last November, then agreed in January to a deal with the Brewers that included a $16 million salary this year and a $16 million mutual option for 2020 with a $2.25 million buyout. Selected for the All-Star team for the second time, he hit .246 and had career bests with 28 homers and 77 RBIs.
Milwaukee also said infielder/outfielders Tyler Austin and Cory Spangenberg refused outright assignments to Class AAA San Antonio of the Pacific Coast League and elected free agency.
