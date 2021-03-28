Brewers' Topa undergoes MRI, will start year on injured list

Milwaukee Brewers reliever Justin Topa will open the season on the injured list after undergoing an MRI on his right elbow.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell made that announcement Sunday. Counsell also said the Brewers have re-signed reliever Brad Boxberger to a minor league contract and first baseman Daniel Vogelbach has made the team

Counsell said Topa threw just three pitches in a simulated game Saturday before leaving with elbow discomfort. The Brewers are awaiting results on an MRI that Topa underwent Saturday night.

“It’s an injured list to start the season, for sure,” Counsell said from the Brewers’ spring-training site in Phoenix.

Topa, a 30-year-old right-hander, made his major league debut last season and went 0-1 with a 2.35 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 7⅔ innings. He threw two scoreless innings in the Brewers’ first-round playoff series loss to the eventual World Series-champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

His injury reduces the depth of a bullpen that figures to be one of Milwaukee’s strengths, thanks in part to two-time All-Star Josh Hader and 2020 NL Rookie of the Year Devin Williams. Counsell noted that relievers Drew Rasmussen, J.P. Feyereisen and Ángel Perdomo have enjoyed productive springs.