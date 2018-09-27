MILWAUKEE — With a scintillating, playoff-clinching performance in a pressure-packed game at St. Louis on Wednesday night, pitcher Jeremy Jeffress might have secured a special place in the hearts of Milwaukee Brewers fans.
But to Kelvin Davis and the people of tiny Halifax County in South Boston, Va., Jeffress has been something special for quite a while.
“I watch some of the games he’s pitching in now and I’m reminiscing like ‘That’s how he was when he was here,'" said Davis, an assistant principal and baseball coach at Halifax County, where Jeffress grew up. "When he got on that mound, it’s all about business. It’s kind of like he tells the batters ‘Here it is. Hit it if you can.’”
This season National League batters have had a very hard time hitting it off Jeffress. He is 8-1 with a 1.33 earned run average, has struck out 86 and has 13 saves - including a four-out effort Wednesday night that helped the Brewers beat the Cardinals 2-1 and clinch their first playoff spot since 2011.
His success is no surprise to Davis and the 8,000 residents of rural Halifax County. Davis first saw Jeffress when he was a sophomore in high school at a clinic for pitchers and catchers.
“My pitching coach actually told me to come over, he had something to show me,” Davis said. “And Jeremy was over there in the side bullpen throwing … I stood by a fence, and I never experienced this before.”
Davis, a member of the Longwood University Hall of Fame and former minor league player in the Kansas City Royals farm system, said he never heard a sound like the ball hitting the catcher’s mitt after a Jeffress pitch.
Davis knew right there he needed to put the sophomore on the varsity baseball team.
“Traditionally, Halifax has always had great ball players here and in fact when we pulled Jeremy up it was a no-brainer,” Davis said. “I actually told our JV coach, ‘There’s no need to even look at Jeffress, because Jeffress is definitely coming up to the varsity level.’”
That sophomore year, Davis said Jeffress was the youngest starting pitcher on the team and pitched well.
“When Jeremy gets on the mound, his whole focus is about the mitt,” Davis said. “Jeremy has a lot of play in him, but I’ll tell you, when he got between the lines on the field it was all business.”
During summer before Jeffress's junior year, the buzz about the kid from South Boston gained all sorts of momentum.
“He had scouts looking at him from his 11th grade year,” Davis said. "I knew the kid was special. He had exactly what it took to actually turn heads.”
Davis remembers Jeffress’ first game as a senior in 2006. He estimated there were roughly 30 scouts in the stands from Division I colleges and major league teams.
“We had a lot of college coaches came to see him play and we talked a lot,” Davis said. “But they started looking (for players) somewhere else because they knew the kid was going to be somewhere in that major league draft that year.”
The hype around Jeffress was unlike anything that has happened in South Boston.
“I can remember his senior year and just experiencing all the scouts that were reaching out and wanting to know ‘when is this young man going to pitch?’” Davis said. “I’ve never myself experienced anything like that. And for a small, rural area like Halifax, we’ve never seen anything like that before.”
One game that sticks out in Davis’ mind is the 2006 regional championship. Davis said the opposing pitcher was also a highly recruited Virginia pitcher who eventually went to a Division I college.
“That was a game,” Davis said. “Both of those guys were just battling.
“I kept asking him ‘Jeremy, are you ok? Are you ok?’ and he said ‘Coach I want to finish this,’” Davis said. “I said ‘Ok buddy, you got it.’ His focus during that game was like nothing I had ever seen. He knew of the outcome, of what we needed to have… I as a coach knew all we needed was one run.”
The Comets got that run and went on to win 1-0.
After his senior year Jeffress was drafted by the Brewers 16th overall in the first round.
“This community just went crazy,” Davis said. “To have someone get drafted into Major League Baseball straight out of high school that high in the draft that was just unbelievable. Jeremy made a lot of people in this community really proud of his accomplishments.”
Jeffress bounced between the Brewers and three other teams for the next 10 years. He returned to the Brewers in 2017 and seems to have found a home in the dugout and on the field.
As the games get bigger, Davis said he feels confident that if the Brewers have a one-run lead, Jeffress can get the job done - just like he did in high school, just like everyone remembers.
“The way Jeffress is pitching now, he’s got it. Just give him the ball and take a seat and watch him perform,” Davis said. “He’s going to turn it up a notch. He’s a gamer. He’s going to go out there and deliver the very best that he possibly can.”
