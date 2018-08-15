MILWAUKEE — This season Eric Thames has had to make some adjustments.
Make that a lot of adjustments.
Sometimes, he’s leading off, other times he’s sixth or seventh in the lineup. While last year he played almost exclusively at first base, this year he’s switching between first base and right field.
For some players—especially those prone to superstition or a rigorous routine—change can be an issue. Instead Thames has embraced the variety, both at the plate and in the field.
No matter where in the lineup he hits, Thames said he doesn’t have to swing for the fences—just get on base.
“The team will tell you, don’t change anything, just hit how you normally hit, don’t try to take a million pitches and try to bunt and all of this stuff, just stay who you are,” Thames said. “Be you. You can’t start changing stuff, that’s when things go bad.”
Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Thames’ offensive ability has helped the team no matter where he is in the lineup.
“He’s had his season interrupted by a couple DL (disabled list) stints, but he’s been a good hitter for us,” Counsell said.
Counsell said he occasionally likes putting Thames in the lead off position because it spreads out the team’s left handers and right handers.
“Balance matters as we get through the game and as we get into late innings as we get to different relievers,” Counsell said.
Last year Thames was among the team leaders in home runs with 31 and 63 runs batted in. This year, with less than 50 games left in the season, he’s at 16 home runs and 36 RBIs.
As the Brewers head into the home stretch of the season, Thames is eyeing the division pennant.
“Last year we kind of fell off and this year we kind of did it a little earlier, and so we kind of rebounded which we’re doing right now,” Thames said. “The team is fighting… we have a lot of the year left but we’re going for the Cubs, we’re going for the Central (Division), not the wild card.”
Since the all-star break the Brewers have gone 13-12, regaining some ground the team lost during its 2-8 run before the break.
“Last year we were hot when we came into the all-star break, then we started to lose, this year we had that awful series in Pittsburgh where weird stuff happened,” Thames said. “Then the all-star break came and we were able to cool off and regroup … that was huge for us to be able to rebound and clean the slate, and go from there.”
The Brewers are looking to make the playoffs for the first time since 2011, but they don’t have it locked yet and are hoping to finish the season on a winning run.
“When you come to August, September it’s all about the momentum going into October,” Thames said. “The teams that win everything have the momentum that’s all it is. It’s all about the timing of when you’re in that down slope and when you’re in the upswing.”
