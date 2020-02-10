Brewers: Team has new faces, but same goal of making playoffs
0 comments
Brewers

Brewers: Team has new faces, but same goal of making playoffs

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Brewers Pirates Baseball

Milwaukee outfielder Christian Yelich hits a solo home run off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Geoff Hartlieb during Brewers' 9-7 win on Aug. 6 at Pittsburgh. After winning the National League Most Valuable Player award in 2018, Yelich placed second last season.

 GENE J. PUSKAR, Associated Press

The Milwaukee Brewers have a lot of work to do in spring training.

Namely, some introductions might be in order.

Seven players who appeared in Milwaukee’s dramatic loss in the NL wild card game at Washington are gone, including catcher Yasmani Grandal and third baseman Mike Moustakas. Avisaíl García, Omar Narváez, Brett Anderson and Justin Smoak are in, part of a busy offseason for the Brewers.

While Milwaukee lost a couple key performers from last year, manager Craig Counsell isn’t interested in any excuses for his club.

“I think we always are going to have questions. Every season has questions,” he said. “I think we are in a really good spot in our division, is what I think. I think we are set up really well.”

Craig Counsell, Brewers manager

Counsell

Having Christian Yelich sure helps. Yelich was working on a strong case for his second straight NL MVP award last year when he broke his right kneecap in September, sidelining the All-Star slugger for the rest of the season.

Yelich finished with 44 home runs, 30 steals and a .329 batting average, all career highs. He also drove in 97 runs in 130 games.

With Milwaukee going for a franchise-best third straight playoff appearance, Yelich said he is ready to go.

“Shouldn’t be any limitations this spring. Nice to be healthy again,” he said.

Christian Yelich

Yelich

Lorenzo Cain also is feeling better after the Gold Glove center fielder was bothered by leg injuries at the end of last season.

“I didn’t feel right until maybe the beginning of December,” he said. “That’s probably when I started to feel completely healthy.”

lorenzo cain h/s

Cain

Cain and Yelich will be joined in the outfield by García, who hit .282 with a career-best 20 homers for Tampa Bay last year. Narváez steps in for Grandal behind the plate, and Smoak is in the mix at first base after he signed a $5 million, one-year deal in December.

NLCS Dodgers Brewers Baseball

Milwaukee outfielders Ryan Braun, right, and Lorenzo Cain celebrate during the Brewers' 7-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 6 of the 2018 National League Championship Series at Milwaukee.

The Brewers are hoping the reinforcements can help the team return to the playoffs.

“I think we’re going to be competitive,” Yelich said. “We’re going to have a great team and I think that’s what we’re really excited about.”

New look

The rotation might have three new members compared to the end of last year. Anderson agreed to a $5 million, one-year contract in December after he went 13-9 with a 3.89 ERA in 31 starts with Oakland last season. Josh Lindblom also signed with the Brewers in free agency after spending the previous two seasons in South Korea, and Eric Lauer was acquired in a November trade with San Diego.

Rookies to watch

It’s a big year for Corey Ray, who turned 25 in September. The outfielder was selected by Milwaukee in the first round of the 2016 draft out of Louisville. He struggled with injuries last season and batted just .188 in 53 games with Triple-A San Antonio.

They’re set

Second baseman Keston Hiura looked like a budding star during his rookie season. The No. 9 overall pick in the 2017 amateur draft made his major league debut in May and hit .303 with 19 homers in 84 games.

Keston Hiura Brewers h/s

Hiura

They’re not

Luis Urías and Orlando Arcia were going to compete for the shortstop job during spring training, but Urias could miss the start of the season after he had surgery on his left hand. Eric Sogard and Jedd Gyorko are expected to share time at third base.

Orlando Arcia

Arcia
Eric Sogard mug

Sogard

On deck

Milwaukee will see Grandal and Moustakas during Cactus League action after they left the Brewers in free agency. Grandal signed with the White Sox, and Moustakas joined the Reds. The Brewers begin the season on March 26 against the Cubs.

Opening Day

TEAMS: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers

WHEN: 1:10 p.m. March 26

WHERE: Miller Park, Milwaukee

 

More inside

See Milwaukee Brewers' regular season schedule, page C2

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dodgers acquire slugger Mookie Betts and starter David Price from the Red Sox
Baseball

Dodgers acquire slugger Mookie Betts and starter David Price from the Red Sox

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Dodgers jostled a sleepy offseason awake with a blockbuster three-team trade Tuesday that will bring 2018 American League most valuable player Mookie Betts and 2012 AL Cy Young Award winner David Price to Los Angeles from Boston, according to two people with knowledge of the transaction. The Red Sox, in search of salary relief after carrying baseball's highest ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News