Brewers: Team has new faces, but same goal of making playoffs

Lorenzo Cain also is feeling better after the Gold Glove center fielder was bothered by leg injuries at the end of last season.

“I didn’t feel right until maybe the beginning of December,” he said. “That’s probably when I started to feel completely healthy.”

Cain and Yelich will be joined in the outfield by García, who hit .282 with a career-best 20 homers for Tampa Bay last year. Narváez steps in for Grandal behind the plate, and Smoak is in the mix at first base after he signed a $5 million, one-year deal in December.

The Brewers are hoping the reinforcements can help the team return to the playoffs.

“I think we’re going to be competitive,” Yelich said. “We’re going to have a great team and I think that’s what we’re really excited about.”

New look

The rotation might have three new members compared to the end of last year. Anderson agreed to a $5 million, one-year contract in December after he went 13-9 with a 3.89 ERA in 31 starts with Oakland last season. Josh Lindblom also signed with the Brewers in free agency after spending the previous two seasons in South Korea, and Eric Lauer was acquired in a November trade with San Diego.

Rookies to watch