PHOENIX — Christian Yelich has already had conversations with some of his Milwaukee Brewers teammates about their biggest message this spring after coming up one win short of the World Series.
“What you did last year means nothing basically. Whether it was good or bad for you as an individual or as a team, it means absolutely nothing. It doesn’t matter,” Yelich said. “We all start with a clean slate. It’s all what are you going to do in 2019 to help the Brewers win.”
Even for the young slugging outfielder who was the NL MVP after nearly winning the Triple Crown (.326, 36 homers, 110 RBIs) in his first season with the Brewers.
Milwaukee’s first full-squad workout is Tuesday, four months after losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7 of the NL Championship Series. The Brewers made a late-September surge to force a Game 163 tiebreaker, beat the Chicago Cubs for their first NL Central title since 2011 and swept Colorado in the NL Division Series.
“It was a little shorter offseason, not much time for vacation,” starter Jhoulys Chacin said. “My vacation was being in the playoffs. That was my time to go on vacation in October. That was perfect. We’ll take that every year.”
The core of the Brewers is still pretty much intact from last season, including Yelich, Chacin, speedy center fielder Lorenzo Cain, 35-homer first baseman Jesus Aguilar and hard-throwing All-Star reliever Josh Hader.
“As a team, you control your own destiny when you have the kind of talent we do here,” Yelich said. “You just want to prove that it wasn’t a fluke and that you can do it again. And I think that’s the drive, that’s the motivation going into the season.”
Catcher Yasmani Grandal, a free agent addition who was with the Dodgers, is the most notable addition. Right-hander Jimmy Nelson could help the rotation after missing last season because of right shoulder surgery.
Manager Craig Counsell said a new season means a new team that hasn’t done anything yet.
“This is a brand new team with players in different places in their lives, and different places in their careers, different interactions,” Counsell said. “I compared it to soup last year. We’re going to make the soup again. Some of the ingredients are the same, but there are some different ingredients in that room, and so it’s not the same.”
When someone asked Counsell about the idea that it’s harder to do something again, the fifth-year manager reiterated what he had already said while sitting in his office just outside the new clubhouse that was part of a $60 million renovation to their spring training complex.
“I don’t think it matters ... That’s my point, is what have we done,” he said. “This group hasn’t done it.”
The Brewers haven’t been to the playoffs in consecutive seasons since 1981-82 with Robin Yount. They lost to St. Louis in a seven-game World Series in 1982.
Chacin, who was 15-8 with a 3.50 ERA in 35 regular season starts, said while the Brewers had a really good season, it hurt missing out on the World Series.
“You want to be in that position again, and win that game,” he said.
Hader said that just boosts the motivation going into this season.
“Just the accomplishments that us as a whole accomplished was unbelievable,” said the 24-year-old, whose 143 strikeouts in 81⅓ innings last season set a major league record for a left-handed reliever. “You feed off that, you got the taste of what to get there felt like. But it’s not the whole cake. We’ve still got to finish.”
The team is also excited to know Mike Moustakas likely is sticking around for 2019.
Moustakas and the Brewers are nearing a deal that would keep the third baseman in Milwaukee for a reported guarantee of $10 million.
“I’ve known Mikey forever, since he was a little kid,” said Ryan Braun, who like Moustakas grew up and resides in Southern California. “He came here last year, fit in seamlessly, performed for us really well on the field. Obviously, became a big part of our culture in the locker room as well.
Yelich, also a Southern California resident, spent the offseason working out with Braun and Moustakas and also teamed with them to organize relief efforts following last fall’s California’s wildfires.
“Great competitor, great teammate, big contributor to us down the stretch,” Yelich said. “It’s good to have him back, and he just brings that edge, that mentality back to the clubhouse, a winning culture and how to play the game the right way. It’s important, and guys like him are important in this game.”
Moustakas’ return gives the Brewers another left-handed power threat along with Shaw, Yelich and catcher Yasmani Grandal, a switch-hitter who had 20 home runs and an .844 OPS against right-handers last season.
“We faced roughly 120 right-handers and 40 left-handers from a starting pitcher perspective,” Counsell said. “There’s four left-handers in our division, probably, if you map out the rotations. So I think we have some answers left-handed.”
Moustakas batted .256 with 8 home runs and 33 RBIs in 54 regular season games for Milwaukee. After going 4 for 11 with two RBIs in the NL Division Series against Colorado, he struck out 12 times in 31 plate appearances during the Championship Series loss to the Dodgers, including the pennant-winning out for Los Angeles.
“You kind of got a glimpse of what he did last year for us,” said Cain, a former Kansas City teammate. “He’s going to bring leadership and toughness to this team. He has all of that and we all know what he can do on the field. I’ve been around him for a while, so I understand what he can do and what he brings.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.