Brewers: Sign reliever David Phelps to $1.5 million, 1-year deal

MILWAUKEE — Free agent pitcher David Phelps and the Milwaukee Brewers finalized a one-year contract on Thursday that guarantees $1.5 million and includes a club option for 2021.

The 33-year-old right-hander was 2-1 with one save and a 3.41 ERA in 41 games for Toronto and Cubs last season. The reliever was traded by the Blue Jays to Chicago in late July.

Phelps missed the 2018 season because of Tommy John surgery after injuring his elbow in spring training. He is 32-34 with six saves and a 3.86 ERA in seven seasons with the New York Yankees, Miami, Seattle, Toronto and the Cubs.

"It seemed like this offseason, teams were really focusing on some other parts of their teams, then rounding out the bullpen at the end. Once Milwaukee showed interest, it made sense. I know some guys on the team, the team has been in the playoffs the last two years," he said. "It just seemed like a really good fit."

Phelps said he talked with former Marlins teammate Christian Yelich about joining the Brewers. Yelich was the NL MVP with Milwaukee in 2018 and the outfielder had another big season last year.