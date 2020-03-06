Brewers: Sign outfielder Yelich to 9-year deal worth $215 million

PHOENIX — Christian Yelich took to Milwaukee so much he staked his long-term future to the Brewers.

"I've said many times that I've only been here for two years, but it feels like it's been a lot longer," the two-time NL batting champion said Wednesday after finalizing a $215 million, nine-year contract. "Ever since I came, it's felt like just a natural fit, a place that is great for myself and my family, and formed a connection with the community, my teammates, everyone from ownership and front office on down."

His new deal added $187.25 million over seven seasons to the remaining $27.75 million Yelich was guaranteed as part of the $49.57 million, seven-year contract he signed in March 2015 with Miami.

Yelich was dealt to the Brewers in January 2018, and he won the NL batting title and MVP award as the Brewers reached Game 7 of the NL Championship Series. He added another batting championship and finished second in the MVP vote last year, when his season was cut short by a broken kneecap on Sept. 10. The Brewers reached the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1981-82 but lost the NL wild-card game after wasting an eighth-inning lead against Washington.