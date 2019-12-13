Brewers: Sign LHP Brett Anderson to 1-year, $5 million deal

Anderson is 59-61 with a 4.05 ERA in 176 starts and 12 relief appearances, for the Athletics (2009-13, 2018-19), Colorado (2014), the Los Angeles Dodgers (2015-16), the Chicago Cubs (2017) and Toronto (2017).

"My goal first is just to be healthy," Anderson said. "As far as teams go, I've been around the league a little while now, on both sides of it, but I wanted a team that's going to be competitive. I've been on teams that haven't been very good and on teams that have been pretty good, so it's nice to have a competitive team. That was one of the biggest priorities. It's a little bit similar to Oakland in that it's a smaller market."

Anderson has induced ground-ball outs 56.8% of the time over his career. His 4.6 strikeouts per nine innings last season was the lowest among qualified starters in the majors. Anderson began throwing a cutter last season, using it 14% of the time.

"Just something that wasn't going away from righties, that I could jam them a little bit," Anderson said. "I don't have the same velocity on my fastball or arm speed on my slider that I had when I was 21, so I wanted another pitch tie up righties so they couldn't dive over the plate on the sinker and changeup. It was an effective pitch for me. It's not the best pitch; it's a work in progress. But if I can get a pitch that's trending in that direction, I'll take it."