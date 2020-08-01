Brewers: Saturday's game vs. Cardinals called off after more positive tests

Saturday's game in Milwaukee is the 17th postponement caused the coronavirus in the first 10 days of baseball's truncated 60-game season.

At least 21 members of the Marlins' traveling party have been infected by an outbreak at the start of a season-opening trip. The team hasn't played since Sunday in Philadelphia but hopes to resume games next week.

Diaz consistently tested negative while the season was on hold, but he decided to become the first Miami player to opt out. He played in two of the Marlins' three games before their season was halted.

"This has been a tough week to see so many of my teammates come down with this virus, and see how quickly it spreads," Díaz wrote on Instagram. "After much deliberation and thought, I have made the difficult choice of opting out for the remainder of the 2020 season."

Diaz batted .173 as a rookie last year, but the organization has big hopes regarding his potential.

The infected Marlins players and staff left Philadelphia in sleeper buses Friday for Miami, where they will stay together in quarantine. The rest of the team remained in isolation at a hotel in Philadelphia.