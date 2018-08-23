MILWAUKEE — For most people, it’s not easy to learn on the job.
For Milwaukee Brewers rookie starting pitcher Freddy Peralta, it might be even harder: he has an entire team and all of their fans watching.
After losing his last two games and falling to 5-4, the right-handed, 22-year-old got his sixth win of the year on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds. He struck out seven and gave up three hits in seven shutout innings.
He also got his first hit of the season, which helped the Brewers win 4-0 and take two of three games from the Reds.
The win and the hit were definite highlights in what has become an an up-and-down season for Peralta.
The rookie won the hearts of Brewers fans during his first start in May when his parents came up from the Dominican Republic to watch him pitch professionally for the first time.
Mom and dad’s original plan was to watch their son pitch a home game for the Class AAA Colorado Springs Sky Sox, but the stars aligned when pitcher Chase Anderson couldn’t take the mound because he was feeling ill, and the coincidence that the Brewers were playing against the Colorado Rockies, and Peralta was called up.
It also happened to be Mother’s Day. And boy did their son put on a performance.
In that game, which might be one of the most emotional games of the season, Peralta pitched a scoreless 5⅔ innings, giving up just one hit and striking out 13 batters—a new franchise record for strikeouts.
Brewers outfielder Keon Broxton, who played with Peralta with the Sky Sox, said he is not surprised by what Peralta has been doing at the major league level.
“I would hate to face that guy,” Broxton said. “He’s throwing invisible fastballs.”
Peralta’s second start came six days later on May 19 against the Minnesota Twins where he was trying to get batters to whiff on his curveball, but that didn’t happen. He only pitched four innings and allowed four runs.
“He used the fastball a lot during the first start because they weren’t hitting it, which is what you should do,” said Brewers manager Craig Counsell. “The curveball has been a bigger part of his pitching as he’s pitched in the minor leagues and he uses the pitch a lot. The second start, he didn’t have a great feel for it.”
The Brewers won the game 5-4 thanks to a home run from outfielder Christian Yelich in the eighth inning and pitcher Josh Hader striking out six of the final seven batters.
Peralta bounced back against the Pittsburgh Pirates in his next start a month later where he pitched six shutout innings, struck out seven batters and gave up two hits.
During his first home start on June 26, Peralta pitched seven scoreless innings and struck out 10.
“He had a great feel for (the curveball) so he used it more,” Counsell said. “That secondary pitch, it doesn’t work the same every day. You want it to be consistent every single day.”
For Peralta, the first inning has been consistently inconsistent.
On July 25 against the Washington Nationals, he gave up three runs in the first inning—two on walks. Counsell stuck with him and Peralta allowed seven runs on four hits and struck out seven.
“I think Freddy’s struggles have been not finding the strike zone” Counsell said. “When he’s throwing strikes he’s pretty darn good.”
Despite the seven earned runs, second baseman Travis Shaw said Peralta pitched well.
“He didn’t give up very many hits, he walked a couple of guys in the first,” Shaw said. “His stuff, (batters) still don’t barrel it up very much… he seems to settle in after the first inning.”
After the game, Peralta said he struggles with finding his release point early in the game.
“That’s something I’m working on, to be more consistent with my release point,” Peralta said. “Obviously that first inning I couldn’t find it and I couldn’t get comfortable out there.”
Counsell said Peralta battled but occasionally home runs will get the best of the pitcher “and a guy with Freddy’s stuff, it’s going to happen.”
“He’s a young pitcher who’s learning himself, learning his mechanics and as he makes the jump to the big leagues, the big league hitters lay off a couple more pitches,” Counsell said. “It forces you to be finer and better at your craft. And he’s done a really nice job so far, but I think he’s learning that there’s areas that can get better.”
In Wednesday’s game, Peralta got three outs on nine pitches.
“I think it let him exhale and just put him into a rhythm,” Counsell said. “It was a very good performance, for sure.”
The win kept the Brewers alive in the postseason race. Peralta said he is focused on hitting his spots early and sticking to the game plan.
“For me, it’s all the same,” Peralta said. “If I want to be aggressive in the first inning, I’ll be aggressive all the time. This game was really good for me, because it’s like a mirror (image). The next few starts, I have to do the same. That’s what I’m thinking about right now.”
