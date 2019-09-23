MILWAUKEE — Batting gloves? Trent Grisham don’t need no stinking batting gloves.
As a kid playing baseball in Texas, the Milwaukee Brewers rookie outfielder kept ripping up his batting gloves. Finally, his mom told him she couldn’t afford to replace them.
No problem. Grisham went bare handed and kept on hitting.
“I just said ‘Mom don’t worry about it, I don’t need them,” Grisham said. “And then I just hit like that and found out I really don’t like the feel of them anymore.”
Now the 22-year-old is hitting glove-less in the major leagues and making major contributions at the plate as he tries to fill the void created when reigning National League MVP Christian Yelich broke his kneecap.
Since getting called up to the Brewers on Aug. 1, Grisham has collected 35 hits with six home runs, driven in 22 runs and is hitting .263, almost exclusively from the lead-off spot.
“We’ve given him a big responsibility at the top of the lineup and he’s done exactly what’s been asked,” said Brewers manager Craig Counsell. “He’s had some games where you feel that he’s drove the bus for us offensively.”
Grisham drove in three runs in a 9-7 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Aug. 5, then went 3-for-3 in a 3-2 win against the Texas Rangers on Aug. 10. He homererd and drove in three in a 6-5 win over the Twins on Aug. 14, and went 2-for-4 in a 4-1 victory against the Cardinals on Aug. 28.
On Sept. 10, Grisham, whom the Brewers drafted with the 15th pick in the 2015 Major League Draft, tied the team record for most hits in a game for a rookie with five, helping the Brewers beat the Miami Marlins 8-3.
In three games against the Pirates this past weekend, Grisham finished 4-for-7 with a triple, a home run and drove in six runs.
“He’s been a pleasant surprise,” Counsell said. “Obviously, coming into the season he’s probably not what we thought, but you need surprises and he’s been one of those guys that has been a pleasant surprise.
“The most you can ask of a young guy is to be yourself and I think Trent has a pretty good handle on that,” Counsell added.
While some younger players might feel nervous leading off, Grisham said he has been waiting to show what he can do.
You have free articles remaining.
“That’s what I’ve done pretty much my whole career,” Grisham said about being at the top of the lineup. “I didn’t really feel much pressure because I’m more accustomed to it. But it was nice that the manager gave me the nod.”
Grisham will have plenty more opportunities to impress his boss with the Brewers heading into the final week of the season and closing in on a second straight playoff berth.
“As we go into these games that mean so much, he does play with a pace and in a manner that feels like he’s not going to be fazed by anything that the game throws at him,” Counsell said. “We’re counting on him a lot for sure. He’s got an important job and he’s going to have an important job going forward here.”
Grisham said he knows these final games are the most important – “everything gets intensified when you’re in a pennant race,” he said – but don’t expect him to grab a pair of gloves for the upcoming hard work.
“I’m cool with that,” Counsell said. “Everybody’s got their own thing and I would describe Trent as a little old school for sure. Everybody’s got their own style and that’s his thing.”
Note
The Brewers are charging toward a playoff spot without Christian Yelich. And even while injured, Yelich is inching closer to a nice individual honor.
Yelich is currently the National League’s batting leader, although Arizona’s Ketel Marte and Washington’s Anthony Rendon are close on his heels. Out with a fractured kneecap, Yelich can only watch as his team chases a postseason berth. The batting race may not be foremost on his mind, but that’s coming down to the wire too — with Yelich’s .329 average holding the lead.
Marte is also batting .329, with Rendon at .325.
It would be the second straight batting title for Yelich, who also won NL MVP honors last year. The last player to win back-to-back NL batting titles was Larry Walker in 1998 and 1999.
Yelich winning twice in a row would be particularly impressive given that he has to compete against Colorado players hitting at altitude. Since their first season in 1993, the Rockies have won 11 of the NL’s 26 batting titles.
“I didn’t really feel much pressure because I’m more accustomed to it. But it was nice that the manager gave me the nod.” — Brewers outfielder Trent Grisham
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.